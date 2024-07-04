Chicago Med Season 10 Confirms Return Of Original Stars Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson And Oliver Platt

Three original stars who have appeared in the medical drama since season one will formally return in Chicago Med season 10. As part of a much wider range of adjustments to the show heading into its upcoming set of episodes, Dominic Rains, who played Dr.

Crockett Marcel on the One Chicago TV series, recently left the show in season 9. The most significant change is that Allan MacDonald will be taking over as showrunner for Chicago Med season 10, marking the first time Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider will not be engaged.

Chicago Med season 10: Original cast returns amidst changes

According to Deadline, three of Chicago Med's original performers will return for season 10, despite significant changes to the programme. For the upcoming batch of episodes, Maryne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt will all be reprising their respective roles on the show. Maggie, Sharon, and Daniel seem to be safe for the time being, though there will undoubtedly be changes as the new season progresses.

It's still unclear when other characters will appear on the show again. The sudden departure of Dominic Rains from Chicago Med has been confirmed, leaving current cast members unsure of their futures on the program. If the show runs for a while, it seems more likely that the original cast will stay on.

As of this writing, the only members of the primary cast whose futures are unknown are Steven Webber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, and Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hannah Asher.

Expectations for Chicago Med Season 10

It would be logical for Weber to return, possibly in a more prominent leadership role than in previous seasons, especially given his prominent role in season 9. Schram's continued appearances appear likely, given her leadership role in the OB/GYN Service.

There is also the possibility that recurring characters will make occasional appearances, though the frequency is unknown. It is possible that Chicago Med will surprise viewers with the departure of another cast member before returning. While current stars have demonstrated durability, implying fewer departures before the new season, future seasons may see some shake ups.

The team is likely to undergo some changes, but the extent will not be known until the show resumes.

