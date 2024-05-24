One Chicago: Everyone We Bid Farewell To In 2024 ft. Dr. Zola Ahmad, Sylvie Brett, And Hailey Upton

In the bustling world of television dramas, One Chicago has been a constant source of entertainment for over a decade. With its interconnected series—Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, it's been a fan favorite. These shows have brought thrilling drama, heroic rescues, and compelling medical stories to our screens.

However, over the years, many characters have come and gone, each leaving a mark on the hearts of fans. Particularly, in 2024, the franchise has bid adieu to several beloved characters, leaving fans feeling mixed emotions. Let’s take a look at the major exists in 2024.

Dr. Zola Ahmad (Chicago Med)

Dr. Zola Ahmad, played by Sophia Ali, joined Chicago in Season 9. Unfortunately, her time at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center was short-lived. Zola tended to act impulsively, which often led to trouble. She was fired from two previous jobs also for similar reasons. Yes, despite her good intentions, Zola’s constant rule-breaking made her a less likable character.

Her time on the show came to an end in episode 9 when her risky decision almost cost a patient’s life during a lung transplant process.

Derrick Gibson (Chicago Fire)

Derrick Gibson, portrayed by Rome Flynn, joined Chicago Fire in Season 12 as a firefighter on Truck 81. Gibson had an interesting past—he used to be a boxer but had to stop after accidentally killing an opponent. Unfortunately, his time on the show was brief, because just after six episodes he had a panic attack. And, in Episode 8 of Season 12, Gibson departed Firehouse 51 due to struggles with his past traumas and needs to work on himself.

Sylvie Brett (Chicago Fire)

Sylvie Brett, portrayed by Kara Killmer, was one fan-favorite paramedic who joined Chicago Fire in Season 3. Brett’s journey was full of emotional moments, including discovering her birth parents and her relationship with Mathew Casey. Brett’s departure in Season 12, Episode 6 was heartfelt. She relocated to Portland, Oregon, with her daughter Julia to be with Casey and his two adopted sons.

Blake Gallo (Chicago Fire)

Blake Gallo, played by Alberto Rosende, was a young fighter who joined Chicago Fire in Season 8. His backstory was compelling; he lost his family in a house fire as a child, which motivated him to become a firefighter. He left the show in Season 12 to reconnect with his last living relative in Detroit.

Gallo's rivalry and brief romance with paramedic Violet Mikami added a fun and interesting dynamic to the show. However, his exit in Season 12 premiere, felt rushed, leaving fans wishing for a more developed farewell that did justice to his character.

Hailey Upton (Chicago P.D)

Detective Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos, was a dedicated detective in the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. Hailey Upton dealt with a traumatic past, including an abusive father, which shaped her determination and toughness. Despite her rough past, including a tough relationship with her ex-husband Jay Halstead, Upton never compromised on her job.

She left the show in Season 11 and it was a real tearjerker for fans. Fans loved how strong and dedicated she was.

Chief Wallace Boden (Chicago Fire)

The most heartbreaking exit of 2024 was Chief Wallace Bode, portrayed by Eamonn Walker. An original series regular, Boden had been the backbone of Firehouse 51 since the beginning. His farewell in the Season 12 finale, was a deeply emotional moment for both the characters on the show and the viewers at home. Although, according to reports, Boden will return in a recurring role in Season 13, his full-time departure marks the end of an era.

2024 also saw other significant departures across the One Chicago series. Dr. Will Halstead from Chicago Med, played by Nick Gehlfuss, left the show in Season 8. He chose to move to Seattle to reunite with his family. His exit came as a surprise to his fans because he had been a series regular since the pilot episode.

Jared Lennox, played by Wesam Keesh, was fired for breaking rules. His firing adds him to the list of characters who left the show in 2024.

You can stream Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med on Peacock.

