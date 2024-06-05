Miley Cyrus Shares How Texting Beyonce Is Part Of Her Day-To-Day Life

Miley Cyrus has a different story to talk about. The musician had been quiet for twelve months and is now featured in W Magazine with an honest interview. This might not seem possible after watching her electrifying acts and many transformations, but surprisingly, she has become a defender of her privacy.

She compares her public persona to drag performance, an alter ego created specifically for the stage. Still beyond the limelight is a lady who takes pleasure in the little things such as exchanging texts with Beyoncé.

"Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé.” She carries forward saying that she thinks that this is the cute part of their relationship because over the past couple of years, she has really locked down on her privacy and on what Cyrus has shared with the public. She admits that part of their relationship is based on the safety between them.

Miley’s Disney days

The Disney Channel was where Miley first appeared on TV as Hannah Montana. She offers a nuanced take on the show despite acknowledging its positive sides.

“It was a great, safe experience overall,” she said while talking about her Hannah Montana days in Disney. She continued, “People have 50- or 60-year-long careers, but mine has been close to 20 years, and I’m 31. I have been in the public for more of my life than I haven’t. They say that the creative adult is the child who survived.”

Advertisement

Living in the present

Cyrus stresses living with every moment and gives priority to artistic growth instead of competing with others. As she says, “Competition is really of no interest to me, I don’t think of other artists as opponents. Artists are not the same as athletes, playing a zero-sum game and keeping a score. There isn’t a score in art.”

Though unsure about childbearing, Cyrus values the relationship she has with her fans. "I love being an adult,” she continues by prioritizing unbiased observation, avoiding judgments and simply taking in the world around them. This allows them to see things for what they truly are, without preconceived notions. According to Cyrus, it's a way of achieving a clear and unfiltered understanding.

As an example, she brings up Dolly Parton who didn’t have children either, “I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids.”

Advertisement

A strong partnership

During the interview, Cyrus explains a special bond between herself and Beyoncé that was forged through music. They wrote together II Wanted Most, which Cyrus describes as a perfect portrait of their relationship.

Cyrus nostalgically recalls meeting Rihanna and Beyoncé when she was still a youngster. Standing in the company of these musical giants made her feel humbled yet cared for.

She sounds filled with gratitude while saying, “we performed together when I was really young, probably 14, at the Stand Up to Cancer benefit. I was ­sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were, you know, 5’10” and in heels.”

She continues, “their hips were, like, up to my shoulders. They were these powerful, fully realized, grown women, and I’m pretty sure I had braces on the back of my teeth. They were protective of me.”

Miley Cyrus’ interview with W Magazine portrays her as someone comfortable in her own skin. Her artistic journey has seen her find a place for herself behind closed doors while appreciating personal relationships along the way.

Advertisement

To sum things up; Miley emerges as a complex character, a pop superstar who can be both vulnerable and remade, who is focused on securing herself financially, and who is making her own path in life.

ALSO READ: Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 Nominations: Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, And More Female Stars Take Lead