Exploring Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From Romance To Challenges

Miley Cyrus has been a notable figure in the world of pop culture, from her days as Hannah Montana to the real Miley Cyrus, and even the version painted by the tabloids, surrounded by her personal family stories and high-profile relationships with some of Hollywood’s A-list names. Among these, Miley Cyrus’s relationship with ex-Liam Hemsworth is one of the most talked about.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met in 2010 and later married in 2018. The couple announced their separation the following year and divorced in 2020. They experienced many ups and downs, including losing their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and pop star Cyrus first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted at the Nashville airport, where the two were seen kissing. Furthermore, on Sept. 6, 2023, the singer shared new videos for Used To Be Young, an ongoing TikTok series reflecting on significant moments in her life.

She admitted that their romance marked the beginning of a long 10-year relationship and a truckload of memories that not only Cyrus would cherish for life but also her fans globally.

Here is a complete timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship.

1. 2009: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met while filming The Last Song

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, the movie adaptation of the popular Nicholas Sparks novel. Shortly after the film wrapped up, the two were spotted getting cozy at the Nashville airport, as mentioned by PEOPLE, which sparked dating rumors.

Cyrus played the part of 17-year-old rebel Veronica “Ronnie” Miller, while Hemsworth portrayed Will Blakelee, a famous athlete she falls in love with. Little did we know that while playing a role in a rom-com, Cyrus would fall in love in reality and find her dream man.

2. August- September 2010: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth part ways twice and then get back

It wasn’t all smooth sailing and epic moments; there were also some harsh goodbyes. In August 2010, Hemsworth’s rep confirmed to People that he and Cyrus had split after months of breakup rumors.

However, in September 2010, the duo was spotted together grabbing lunch and coffee to go in L.A. "Miley and Liam kept smiling and seemed to really enjoy their afternoon together," an eyewitness said.

Later, they were also seen sharing cuddles, which confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship once again. If you thought that was the end, you were wrong. The duo parted ways again in November 2010 when a source told People, "Their on-and-off-again relationship is currently off. But you never know with Miley and Liam. They could be back on at some point."

3. May 31, 2012: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get engaged

After three years as an on-again, off-again couple, Hemsworth popped the question to Cyrus in 2012 with a 3.5-carat ring from Neil Lane. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time. Fans all over the world were overjoyed. Moreover, the tabloid claimed that Miley's family also really liked Hemsworth.

People at the time thought this was it and that the couple would be together forever! But considering their big star statuses and complex personalities, it was short-lived.

4. March 2013: Breakup talks swirl around Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's engagement

While the engagement wasn't just about the flashy ring or the idea of "being together forever," the couple's happiness was short-lived. In early March, Cyrus was spotted in L.A. without her engagement ring.

Despite it all, Cyrus did not call off the engagement and instead took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the rumors. “I am so sick of L.A. And sick of the lies that come with it,” she posted. “I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining,” she wrote.

5. 2018: Cyrus and Hemsworth tie the knot

Finally, after a series of ups and downs, in December 2018, Cyrus surprised her fans by confirming that she and Hemsworth had gotten married, sharing photos from their wedding on Instagram.

She posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of the two, smitten in love, and captioned it, “10 years later.” In a February 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus talked about how marriage had changed her and about losing their Malibu home in a California wildfire.

In June 2019, the couple marked their 10th anniversary. For the occasion, Cyrus posted a photo of an old article announcing her breakup with Hemsworth, captioning it, “Happy 10th anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You're truly.”

6. August 21, 2019: Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

At this point, everyone felt like maybe the two stars were not meant to be together and that the universe was against them. In August 2019, Cyrus' rep told TODAY that the actors "agreed to separate."

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and their careers," said the source from the outlet.

According to PEOPLE, Cyrus was not rushing to divorce Hemsworth; however, Hemsworth filed for divorce just eight days later, citing "irreconcilable differences." Although the Party in the U.S.A. singer was disappointed, she agreed and has since moved on as well.

