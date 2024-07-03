'Truth Will Be Revealed': Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Cryptic Image Amid His Bitter Divorce With Ex Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is not holding back from speaking on how he feels about the divorce from ex-Firerose. The Achy Breaky Heart fame supposedly took a jibe at the latter through an Instagram story, wherein he posted the word “Fraud” highlighted in the middle of a golden flame, alit with a candle. This is not the only time the singer has hinted at the ongoing bitterness between the estranged couple. Billy had not very long ago posted a photo of himself with daughter Noah Cyrus on a motorcycle, and accompanied it with a cryptic caption.

Billy Ray Cyrus takes a jibe at ex-Firerose

“Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed,” read the caption to his post, understood as hinting at Firerose’s recent statement regarding this relationship. The latter, who is also a singer, opened up to Page Six about the alleged abuse inflicted by Billy, who is also father to Grammy winner Miley Cyrus. Firerose called Billy’s treatment “systematic isolation,” and said that she had no courage to leave the situation.

“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done,” said the 36-year-old singer over her ex-husband’s house rules. Other times, she further said, Billy would insist on reading every text and email that she sent.

In the June 17 divorce filings obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Billy alleged that Firerose "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family. The country singer further claimed that his ex-wife was responsible for blocking any communication with one of his daughters, possibly Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship soured daughter Miley Cyrus

The pair were married for 7 months before they called it off in June. The two reportedly got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot the subsequent year in October. Before Firerose, Billy was his longtime partner Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares 5 children, including famed musicians Miley and Noah. Miley Cyrus, when she historically won a Grammy Award for her song Flowers from her album Endless Summer Vacations, her winning speech excluded the mentions of her father, highlighting the rift between the two ever since her parents separated.

