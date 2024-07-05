6 Disney Stars Who Topped Hot 100 Charts Like Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande & More

Recently Sabrina Carpenter has made her way to the No. 1 position in the Hot 100 Charts with her track Please Please Please. Sabrina, who started her career as a Disney star is now a pop star princess ruling over millions of hearts. However, before her, many other celebrities also made their mark on the Billboard charts after being Disney stars, including Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Drew Seeley, Ross Lynch, Demi Lovato, and others.

There have been many more to name who went ahead and made their career huge after featuring in Disney shows. From actors to musical stars, it's a long list. Now, according to Billboard’s Hot 100 Charts, these are the 6 stars who topped the list. So, without any further ado, let’s dive deep to find out.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter started her career as a Disney actress and probably that gave a kickstart to her whole musical journey which has now become an empire. She featured as Maya Hart on Girl Meets World and even given voice for Princess Vivian in Sofia the First. She became quite famous as a Disney star, but her career skyrocketed after debuting as a singer. However, her recent song Please Please Please topped the Billboard chart followed by her other song Espresso acquiring second place.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s career saw a massive rise after she starred in Disney’s Wizards of the Waverly Place. After that, she went ahead to conquer the music, TV, film, and beauty industries with much grace and dignity. She has over 41 hits listed in the charts with one acquiring the no. 1 position, Lose You To Love Me.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande gained huge popularity after featuring in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. She has also been a Disney star since the start of her career. But she became people’s favorite pop star after debuting with her first album. She has 22 top 10s on the Billboard 100 charts, along with nine no. 1s, including Positions, Stuck With U, Yes, And?, Rain on Me with Lady Gaga, We Can’t Be Friends, Die For You, Save Your Tears, Thank You, Next, and 7 Rings.

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers including Nick, Kevin, and Joe become popular musicians on the Disney channel after their first Hollywood Records single Year 3000. They further had their own Disney show named Jonas and even featured the Camp Rock Franchise. They have a total of 26 songs on the Billboard chart with one hitting at the no. 1 which is their 2019’s song Sucker.

Justin Timberlake

One of Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club members, Justin Timberlake has acquired a position in millions of hearts with not only his musical accomplishments but also his acting skills. Justin as a solo artist earned five No. 1 spots in the chart, including My Love, SexyBack, Give It To Me, What Goes Around… Comes Around, Can’t Stop the Feeling. However, being a band member of *NSYNC, he topped the chart with their song It’s Gonna Be Me.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is known for headlining Disney’s Hannah Montana. She literally became everyone’s favorite pop star back then. However, throughout her career, she actually became a successful pop singer. She has 61 hits on the Billboard charts including two no. 1s, Wrecking Ball (2013), and 2023’s Grammy-winning song Flowers.

So, these are the top six Disney stars who ruled the Billboard charts over the years with their outstanding talents.

