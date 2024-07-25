Miley Cyrus Stands With Mom Tish As Alleged Audio Of Dad Billy Ray’s Insult Surfaces; Details Inside

Pop icon Miley Cyrus showed her allegiance to her mother, Tish Cyrus, after her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was overheard insulting the music manager in leaked audio and texts obtained by Page Six on July 24, 2024. The singer posted via X and Instagram BTS photos from a Gucci photo shoot, including two pics of her sweetly embracing Tish.

While it was not known if the post was to show support for her mom, it has been known that Miley has not been on good terms with her father for quite some time now. When Miley accepted the award for record of the year at the Grammys in February, she excluded Billy Ray from her speech, only thanking her mom, sister, “love” and stylists.“I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!” she said at the time.

In the shocking recording mentioned above Page Six also obtained, Billy Ray blasted Tish for being “impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met” him, adding, “Everyone knows devil’s a skank.”

The former couple were married from 1993 to 2002 before Tish filed for divorce. Aside from Miley, they also share a son Braison Cyrus, 30, and a daughter Noah Cyrus, 24.

Additionally, Tish has two kids, Brandi and Trace, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson, while Billy Ray has a son, Christopher, from his past relationship with Kristin Luckey.

Miley’s mother got engaged to Dominic Purcell. They’ve been together since November 2022 and aren’t shy about sharing their love on social media.

That's not all, Billy Ray then moved on and got married to Australian singer Firerose Cyrus in October 2023. However, they split in June after less than a year of marriage and have been fighting to close a complicated divorce battle.

Does Miley Cyrus have a strained relationship with her father?

According to Bright Side, Miley cut off contact with her dad after she found out he had gotten engaged to someone very close to her age in mid 30's. Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish, decided to split from Billy Ray after almost 30 years of marriage and raising 5 kids together. Now, Miley and Billy Ray aren’t on speaking terms since the ex-spouses called it off.

In early June in an interview with David Letterman‘s Netflix special My Guest Needs No Introduction the singer spoke about her dad in detail. While she mentioned the positive traits she has inherited from him, she also took a subtle dig towards him— claiming she “inherited the narcissism.”

