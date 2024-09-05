Nicole Kidman’s Hubby Keith Urban Passes Mean Comment On Miley Cyrus’ Voice: ‘Sounds Like An Ashtray’

In a piece of surprising news, Nicole Kidman’s husband, renowned musician and judge Keith Urban criticized pop star Miley Cyru's voice while he appeared on Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie on September 5th, 2024.

Keith, can you tell us about Miley Cyrus and the talent of Miley Cyrus? You've performed with her before haven't you,' co-host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald asked, to which the singer replied sweetly before giving her a weird compliment that caught netizen's eyes.

He said he has always been a fan of Cyrus and loved her voice. "She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment. She sounds like the carpet at the RSL!", Keith joked.

He also took a swipe at "BS" pop artists who exploit country music, praising authentic stars like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen, but also spoke about those who disrespect the Nashville country music scene.

Keith's weird comments come days after he disclosed that he and his wife, Nicole Kidman, indulge in skincare routines together, including LED light therapy masks.

He even joked about how his skincare regime has contributed to his youthful impression, as complimented by radio host Kyle Sandilands.

As per Billboard, back in 2019, when Miley's lead single, Mother’s Daughter, off her recent EP, She Is Coming came out, Urban took to X ( formerly Twitter) to share his excitement. “Damn you @MileyCyrus – Mother’s Daughter is going round and round and round in my head- and I cant get enough of it!!!!!” he wrote. “Swish swish MFerrrrrr- hell yes!”

“Love you, Uncle Urban!” Cyrus replied. “You’re so bad ass!” She Is Coming was Miley’s first of three EPs, each of which included six songs. It’s her first solo music release since 2017’s Younger Now.

Cyrus has had a turbulent and controversial personal life, which of course extended more than her music.

She grabbed headlines as she was spotted with Kaitlynn Carter after her publicized split from actor Liam Hemsworth a few years back. But none of that matters to Urban, who always remained focused on finding the best music, sometimes from the most unlikely places.

He always praised Cyrus for her unique style and has been vocal about it in interviews as well. Meanwhile, the pop star's last album was Endless Summer Vacation.

Released in March 2023, this album featured a mix of styles and sounds and debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200. It was Cyrus' 12th top-ten entry on the chart.

As of July 2023, the extended version of the EP was streamed more than 800 million times on Spotify.

