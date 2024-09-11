JoJo Siwa Reveals She Wants To Channel THIS Music Icon For Future Red Carpet Looks: ‘I Love That Boy’

Young music sensation Jojo Siwa likes to keep it cool, comfortable, and casual when it comes to her style! But, in a recent chat with PEOPLE at the Christian Cowan Spring 2025 show on September 2024 during New York Fashion Week, she shared which timeless icon she could always connect her fashion sense with.

"All of my life has always been inspired by Freddie Mercury. I love that boy so much and I think he’s always with me in some sort of way and inspiration. Definitely some Freddie looks in the future,” she added.

Apart from having some fun with fashion, Siwa also loves some glitter and the art of tattoos as well and has a few inked on herself as well.

JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, a fan of multiple musicians, made waves at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a bold, KISS-inspired look.

Her bedazzled jumpsuit and rocker makeup caught the attention of Gene Simmons, who defended her style, naming her “cool” and “extraordinary” in a TMZ interview. He added, "Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period."

Furthermore, it looks like Siwa is quite a bit of a fashionista, Siwa’s edgy transformation even inspired Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman to recreate her look.

Advertisement

Moreover, Siwa also spoke about how pop star Miley Cyrus' fashion choices have inspired her to dress like her at the e Pride Disco show, channeling her pop star fantasies from girlhood.

In an interview with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, Siwa shared how Miley Cyrus' Bangerz era influenced her. "When I was 8, all I wanted was to have that moment one day," she revealed.

Apart from her impressive music career, JoJo is known for her extensive presence on YouTube, where she shares videos about her daily life, performances, and various ventures. Over the years, she’s expanded her brand into merchandise, including her signature JoJo bows, clothes, and toys.

JoJo's massive fanbase grew rapidly, especially among young audiences, thanks to her upbeat music, particularly her hit singles like Boomerang and "Kid in a Candy Store.

Despite criticism due to various reasons like her controversial breakup to coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community she continues to evolve her image, as evidenced by her bold fashion picks and outspoken personality.

Advertisement

What do you think of the young superstar? Do you like her style and fashion picks? Tell us your thoughts!

ALSO READ: 'Memory of Karma Forever': JoJo Siwa Reveals Tattoo Inspired By Her New Song; See It Here

'They Will Be Here In Three Years': JoJo Siwa Talks About Future Surrogacy Plans; Reveals Already-Decided Baby Names