“Didn't Know What To Do”: Chris Pratt Reveals How He Blew His First Paycheck Of 75K USD

In a recent interview with SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Chris Pratt disclosed that he had not made the best financial decisions with his first sizable salary in the business. Despite his modest origins, Pratt admitted that he had not been thrifty at first when questioned about his financial philosophy following his success. "I was under the impression that I would never run out of money," he remembered with a laugh.

He clarified that years of living on a restricted budget had shaped his viewpoint. Pratt still remembered clearly how he felt when he received his first large salary of 75,000 USD from a TV movie. "Are you serious?" he said hilariously.

Chris Pratt's journey to financial literacy

Pratt's narrative exemplifies a frequent experience among persons who unexpectedly achieve success in the entertainment business, often having difficulties in managing their newfound money. His trip also emphasizes the value of financial literacy, which he learned later in life.

Chris Pratt recounted a humorous anecdote about his early experiences with money, sharing that he once humorously sang his version of George Michael's "Careless Whisper," jokingly declaring, "I was like, 'I'm never gonna wait again. Fuck you, bitches, I am leaving.'" He then comically added, "And then about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!'"

Following his early successes, Pratt concluded that he needed to improve his money management. He spoke about how he thought his money would endure and how he traveled to locations like Hawaii and Australia. The idea of investing in and purchasing a yacht made him laugh.

However, he eventually had to confront the truth about his spending patterns. Pratt acknowledged that, after giving it some thought, he found it hard to believe how much money he was spending.

A closer at Chris’s financial growth and career highlights

Given his family's financial difficulties, the Jurassic World star admitted to not having learned anything about financial literacy as a child. As his spending increased, Pratt saw the need to develop a financial plan. He said that he did not know how to manage money. It would arrive, and he would squander it. It took him a long time to understand he needed to improve his financial skills.

He highlighted the need for long-term preparation and financial stability for his family. Pratt added that he needed to contemplate how he would get to the point where if he quit working one day, he and his family would be OK. He regarded creating a financial literacy strategy later in life as one of the steps toward maturity.

Pratt listed several career accomplishments that made him feel successful in his work. These included getting his SAG card, securing representation, and appearing in a Carl's Jr. commercial. He did, however, emphasize that purchasing a home for his mother after being cast in the television series Everwood was his most memorable experience.

