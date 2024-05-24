Chris Pratt Hilariously Says His Daughter Like To Play A Game Called 'No!' Reveals He's Not 'Very Good' At It

Chris Pratt is great at being a girl dad but not so much when it comes to saying no to them. Chris Pratt shares his daughters Eloise and Layle with his wife Katherine.

The star opened up about a game his daughter made him play which he has never won. The actor also joked about not knowing how to spell his daughter’s name. Here’s what Chris Pratt revealed about the game his daughter has made up.

Chris Pratt opens up about the game he plays with his daughter

Chris Pratt spoke about how “hard” it is to have daughters. The star joked about Jimmy knowing what it is like because the TV host also has two daughters of his own. The actor revealed how his youngest daughter liked playing a game she calls “No!” Chris has two daughters Lyla and Elosie whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Pratt shared that his daughter always wins the game because she is good at saying no. He also said that he is not "very good" at the game. Chris also spoke about how he never said no to his parents when he was growing up. He added, "And I did not know you were allowed to say that to your parents."

Chris Pratt jokes about not knowing how to spell daughter’s name

Chris Pratt recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show where he spoke about being a dad to two girls. During the interview, Fallon whipped out a picture of Lyla’s writing.

The actor explained how his older daughter who is 3 and a half years old spelled her younger sister Eloise’s name correctly in the picture. The actor added that the picture was sent to him by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. "Lyla wrote this and Katherine sent this to me just yesterday,” Pratt explained.

Fallon pointed out how Eloise is a “tricky” name to which Chris Pratt replied jokingly by saying, “Eloise…I did not know how to spell it until I saw this photo." The star joked while adding how he was unaware that the name did not contain a Y. “There’s no Y?’ It made no sense," he said. The actor also has a son named Jack whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Farris.

