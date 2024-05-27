‘Maybe It's Not A Coincidence': Chris Pratt Reveals If His 'Complicated' Bond With Dad Shapes His Movie Roles

The actor, 44, feels that he still has "things to mine" from his relationship with his deceased father, who passed away in 2014. Chris Pratt is disclosing how his roles are shaped by his "complicated" connection with his father.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, it was mentioned that Pratt frequently chooses parts that include intriguing father-son interactions. The crew wondered if this was just a coincidence.

Chris Pratt reflects on fatherhood themes in movie roles

The 44-year-old stated that he had never considered it, although he admitted that he "gravitates towards" parts like Garfield in The Garfield Movie, which explores Garfield's father's abandonment, and Peter Quill from the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy.

In response, he said he hadn't given it much attention and acknowledged that it was somewhat reflective of his own circumstances, especially in regard to his tumultuous relationship with his father. Maybe this isn't just a coincidence, he hinted.

Having "an emotional through line, to provide structure for a comedy," he added, is an essential component of his acting technique.

Pratt's reflections on fatherhood, loss, and regret

The presenter saw that Garfield had become serious all of a sudden. By making a joke about The Garfield Movie being the most dramatic cat, Pratt lightened the mood. He said that multiple sclerosis claimed the life of his father, Daniel, in 2014. In an interview with British GQ in 2016, he acknowledged that he felt bad about their relationship.

He claimed that since some wounds never truly go away, it would make for a greater story if there was an emotional problem he hadn't resolved. He stated in 2015 that his family suffered as a result of his father's MS diagnosis. He clarified that he was far stronger now than before because of his father's condition.

He stated that his father felt as if he had lost everything when he was unable to walk, believing that a man's worth was determined by his capacity to support his family. He considered it unwise to lose that skill. The Garfield film is presently screening in theaters.

