The Garfield Movie Box Office Memorial Day Weekend: Chris Pratt voiced film goes past USD 100 million globally

The Garfield Movie, voiced by Chris Pratt, hit 100 million dollars at the global box office at the end of the Memorial Day weekend. The Garfield Movie is the second most preferred film of the long weekend, domestically. Before going deeper, it must be clarified that Memorial Day 2024 weekend has been the most underwhelming of all Memorial Day weekends in recent memory, ignoring the Covid year.

The Garfield Movie grossed 30-31 million dollars domestically in its long weekend and has stacked around 69-70 million dollars internationally till date, for a cume of around 100 million dollars worldwide. The word of mouth for the lazy cat film is mixed and it is to be seen whether the movie is able to hold its ground in the days to follow or not. Regardless, what works in favour of the Chris Pratt voiced animated-comedy is the fact that it is smartly budgeted.

The Garfield Movie Emerges A Safe Venture Due To Judicious Budget Allocation

Made at a budget of just 60 million dollars, The Garfield Movie needs to gross around 180 million dollars to breakeven and that should happen unless something goes really wrong. The Garfield Movie has opened to numbers that suggest an under 100 million dollar domestic. However, owing to Garfield's global popularity, the movie is well in contention to crack 200 million dollar global. It will obviously be making more money from merchandising and other non-theatrical revenue sources but the point here is that it was expected to gross more than what it will now.

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer

About The Garfield Movie

One stormy night, little Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is left in the shade of a garbage bin by his father Vic (voiced by Samuel L Jackson), as he goes to search for food. Little Garfield sees a boy Jon (voiced by Nicholas Hault) having pizzas at a restaurant across the street and goes to the window. Jon, who is quite lonely himself, is kind enough to offer him his food and then also take him home.

Garfield grows to be a food-loving and home-loving cat, who is having the time of his life, except for the Mondays in which he is taken to the vet. One night, Garfield and Odie, Jon's pet dog, are kidnapped and dragged into a mess that Vic has found himself in. The story that follows, shows how the trio go about their mission in hand, make new friends along, get out of the mess and take their revenge.

