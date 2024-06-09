'Thank God For You': Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Katherine Schwarzenegger For 5th Wedding Anniversary

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on June 8. Pratt shared a post on his Instagram reflecting on their special milestone.

Pratt’s adoration for his wife is often documented via social media. Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt is an American author. Her books have covered various subjects, including self-harm, adultery, and finding direction after college. Schwarzenegger is a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ambassador and supports the Best Friends Animal Society.

Chris Pratt shared a sweet birthday tribute for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt shared a throwback photo from his wedding day that featured the couple smiling into the camera. In the caption, Pratt wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my honey! Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you’ve brought to my life.”

"I thank God for you every day,” he added.

Katherine Schwarzenegger also penned a tribute sharing a recent picture of the couple smiling at each other as they wore sharp suits. "5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary,” she wrote in the caption.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who met at church and were set up by Katherine's mother, Maria Shriver, in 2018 tied the knot on June 8, 2019, during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

"You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the wedding. Divulging further, the source shared, "The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding."

Advertisement

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have since welcomed two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, and the Guardians of the Galaxy alum also shares son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris. Just a few weeks ago, Pratt shared another post on Instagram to celebrate his wife on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do," Pratt wrote in the post's caption on May 12.

"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day," Pratt continued. In the caption, he further wrote, "The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom and grace. It’s truly a marvel."

Advertisement

Chris Pratt wants Katherine Schwarzenegger to star in a movie with him

During the Los Angeles red carpet for the premiere of his new animated film The Garfield Movie on Sunday, May 19, Chris Pratt revealed Katherine Schwarzenegger, would make a great onscreen costar and that he’d love to work with her.

“I’ve asked her. I think she could be great,” Pratt told People. He further expressed, “Because she’s actually a very good actress.”

Pratt, who lends his voice to the role of Garfield in the upcoming film, admitted that his wife’s turn to acting mightn’t be completely smooth sailing.

“When she’s doing impressions and I’m like, ‘You’re really good’, and she’s like, ‘No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much’,” he explained, adding, “She’d probably laugh through the take and ruin it.”

Pratt also spoke of how The Garfield Movie, which also stars the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Snoop Dogg, and Cecily Strong, will be one of the first films his children will see him in.

Advertisement

“A movie like Garfield, it’s truly safe for all ages, and my daughters are both very young. My son’s 11, so he’s seen a lot of the things that I’m in, but my girls have never seen anything I’ve been in, so this will probably be the first thing that they see,” he said.

The Garfield Movie was released in the United States by Columbia Pictures through Sony Pictures Releasing on May 24, 2024. In the film, Garfield is reunited with his long-lost father, a street cat named Vic, and is forced into joining him on a high-stakes adventure.

ALSO READ: Martin Lawrence Reveals He Turned Down Jackie Chan's Offer To Appear In Rush Hour; Here's Why