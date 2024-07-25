Chrissy Teigen is 'Thrilled' to Be Attending the Paris Olympics; See Which One of Her Kids Is Coming Along

Chrissy Teigen is gearing up for an exciting adventure at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The event will scheduled from july 26 to 11 August.



The 38-year-old shared her enthusiasm for the event, where she will be accompanied by her husband, John Legend, and their two children: 8-year-old daughter Luna and 6-year-old son Miles.

Chrissy Teigen and kids thrilled for Paris Olympics adventure

Teigen remarked in a recent interview, "I'm really excited for that. Just the big kids are coming, Luna and Miles, and they're thrilled." This will be a special occasion for Teigen, as she has never attended such a grand event before. "To be in Paris for the Olympics is going to be next level," she added with excitement.



Luna, especially, is excited to watch the gymnastics events at the Olympics as she practices the sport. Chrissy humorously pointed out that Luna is not performing at the level of Simone Biles yet, who is widely recognized internationally. Teigen remarked, "She's a gymnast herself, but not anywhere near the caliber of Simone Biles yet."



Despite anticipating some chaos during the trip, Teigen expressed her genuine excitement. "I can't help but be really excited for it," she shared. Teigen highlighted that her children are also thrilled about the upcoming adventure. "The kids are excited, too. They love going there. It's just so beautiful, and there are so many things for them to do and see," she added.



Looking ahead the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11, which has 32 sports, Teigen also mentioned the future of the Olympics. "The next version of the sporting event, the 2028 Summer Olympics, will be in Los Angeles," she noted.

Chrissy Teigen excited to share Paris Olympics experience with family

If you want to follow Teigen's family's Olympic journey, visit TeamUSA.com. NBC and Peacock will show the Paris Olympics from July 26, offering a close look at the excitement and competition.



Chrissy Teigen is looking forward to the Paris Olympics. Teigen is thrilled about the Olympics and can't wait to share it with her family. She and her kids are eager to watch top athletes and create lasting memories in Paris.

