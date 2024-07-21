Chrissy Teigen She's Been 'Putting Off' Making THIS Dish Ahead Of Her Trip to Chicago; Find Out

Chrissy Teigen, the well-known model and cookbook author, has been eagerly anticipating a special dish ahead of her trip to Chicago. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, Chrissy revealed that she had been putting off making a particular dish for weeks because she wanted to enjoy it in Chicago.



The dish in question? A classic Chicago-style hot dog.

Chrissy Teigen's long-awaited Chicago hot dog craving fulfilled

According to Chrissy, her craving for a perfect Chicago hot dog has been persistent for about six weeks now. She expressed her excitement about visiting the Windy City to participate in the EEEEEATSCON event, which took place on July 13th and 14th. This event, known for celebrating food and culinary delights, provided the perfect opportunity for Chrissy to satisfy her longing for this iconic American dish.



"I've been craving a hot dog for probably six weeks now," Chrissy shared with enthusiasm. "I have been putting off making one because I'm dying to just eat the perfect Chicago dog."



Her decision to hold off on making the hot dog herself underscores her desire to experience the authentic flavors of Chicago firsthand. Chrissy emphasized that she didn't want to settle for anything less than the best when it came to this particular culinary delight.



"I wanted a hot dog for so long. I didn't even have one on the Fourth of July or anything, because I'm waiting for this Chicago hot dog," she explained. "I want it to be worth it."

Advertisement

For Chrissy, the anticipation of enjoying a top-notch Chicago hot dog has been at the forefront of her mind for weeks. She expressed her determination to make her Chicago hot dog experience truly memorable, emphasizing that she wanted it to exceed her expectations.



"If I had a hot dog like a week ago, and it was just okay, it would just bum me out," Chrissy added, highlighting her commitment to waiting for the perfect moment to indulge.



In addition to her excitement over the Chicago hot dog, Chrissy also discussed some of her other culinary passions, particularly those related to her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line. She mentioned the Cravings Chili Duo, a collaboration with chef David Chang from Momofuku, describing it as "delicious" and perfect for those who enjoy a balance of smoky chipotle and sweet hot honey flavors.



Chrissy also gave a shoutout to another favorite from her line, the Buttermilk Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix, which she described as gaining popularity among customers due to its unique and irresistible taste.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen's foodie adventure

As she looked forward to her trip to Chicago and the chance to finally savor a genuine Chicago hot dog, Chrissy expressed her excitement about the upcoming culinary adventure. She anticipated that her visit to the city would not only satisfy her craving but also provide inspiration for future culinary endeavors.

Overall, Chrissy Teigen's anticipation of enjoying a Chicago hot dog exemplifies her passion for food and her dedication to savoring authentic culinary experiences. Her decision to wait for the perfect moment to indulge in this iconic dish reflects her commitment to enjoying food to its fullest.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Good Idea': John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Ended Up In Neck Brace Trying To Be An 'Acrobat'