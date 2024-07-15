Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Side-By-Side Photos Of Young John Legend And Son Wren; See HERE

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartfelt moment on Friday, July 13, posting a picture on Instagram of her 1-year-old son, Wren, happily seated in his high chair, ready to eat strawberries. Alongside Wren's photo, the 38-year-old model and author included a picture of John Legend as a baby. Chrissy noted how much Wren resembles his father, John Legend, highlighting the familial resemblance between father and son.

Teigen captioned the post, "I mean, this is the same baby, no!?!?" and tagged her husband. Legend, 45, humorously commented, "I think it’s safe to say I am the father."

Family resemblance shines: Wren takes after Dad Legend in adorable moments

Wren's resemblance to John Legend has consistently delighted Chrissy Teigen's followers, who often comment on how strongly Wren inherits his father's features. One wrote, "Wow, those are some strong genes!" alongside a twin emoji. Another called Wren "John's mini-me!" and a third chimed in to say that the two were "twinning!"

Back in October 2023, when Wren was just 3 months old, Chrissy shared adorable videos of him enjoying bath time, capturing moments where Wren's resemblance to his dad was striking. In one video, Wren was seen bathing in a sink filled with bubbles, his expressions and mannerisms echoing those of John Legend. Fans couldn't help but notice and comment on how much Wren looked like his "mini-me" father, adding to the charm of their family moments.

Advertisement

Legend shares heartwarming moments of Wren on his first birthday

John Legend recently shared photos of Wren on his first birthday via his Instagram account, showing Wren happily swinging and playing with his older brother Miles, who is now 6 years old. Legend captioned the photo, "Our Juneteenth baby with the big smile and beautiful curls, Wren Alexander, is 1 today!"

Besides Wren and Miles, Legend and Teigen have children named Luna, who is 8 years old, and Esti, who is 17 months old.

Wren was welcomed into the family through surrogacy, a journey that Chrissy Teigen has openly discussed. In June 2023, shortly after Wren's birth, Teigen expressed gratitude to their surrogate, Alexandra, for her role in bringing Wren and their daughter Esti into their lives. Teigen mentioned that Wren's middle name, Alexander, was chosen as a tribute to their surrogate, Alexandra.

ALSO READ: Who is Thomas Crooks? Officials identify suspected gunman who shot Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally