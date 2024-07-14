Who is Thomas Crooks? Officials identify suspected gunman who shot Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally

Trigger Warning: This article mentions gun violence and death.

It was during the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania that former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump ended up in what could have been an assassination bid. The would-be hitman who tried to kill ex-President Donald Trump on Saturday has been named as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, according to sources close to The New York Post.

Crooks, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, shot at people during an outdoor rally in Butler, near Pittsburgh. Out of the rounds fired, one hit Trump in the ear, killed an onlooker, and badly injured two others.

Informants stated that Crooks was placed on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at the Butler Farm Showgrounds. The Secret Service counter-sniper team reacted quickly and fired a shot right between Crook’s eyes to bring him down. He was shot with headshots by the Secret Service sharpshooters and an AR-style rifle was also regained after the shooting.

What is known about Thomas Crooks?

According to the aforemention publication, Crooks lived in Bethel Park for approximately 40 miles to the south of the rally site in Butler. It is also reported that as per the state voter status Crooks filed as Republican.

However, he donated a paltry $15 to the liberal ActBlue political action committee on January 20, 2021, which was Joe Biden’s inauguration day. At the time of this donation, Crooks was 17 years old and was suffering from tuberculosis of the spine. He then registered to vote for the Republican party when he reached the age of 18 years in September of the same year.

Crooks’ motive for unleashing his attack on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has not been ascertained. By early Sunday morning, the FBI corroborated with the Post and stated that Crooks was the subject involved in the assault on Trump.

Donald Trump rally turns chaotic: Gunman's attack sparks security concerns

The shooting incident took place right after Donald Trump started his speech. The former president winced in apparent pain and held his right ear while blood began seeping through his hand. However, Trump still looked at the audience and without dropping a single tear, he lifted the fist and mouthed what appeared to be 'Fight!'.

Authorities claimed that it was premature to conclude the assassination attempt was made by an isolated, lone gunman. In a press briefing, the authorities similarly stated they were investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bevins of Pennsylvania State Police said that while they suspect there was one active gunman, the shooting is still under investigation. He stated that they are chasing several threads and it will take some time to close and definitively answer whether there was only one gunman.

Investigation launched into security breach at Butler farm show with concerns over President Trump's safety

The open-air venue at the Butler Farm Show grounds meant that there was a clear line of sight for the shooter and the authorities raised questions about how such a breach of security could happen. In response, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced an investigation into the incident, demanding an assessment of the Secret Service’s protocols and actions.

In his turn, Chairman Comer voiced the concern and said that the only thing he has to say is his prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt. He prayed for the Secret Service agents who were willing to die for the former president and the people who assisted the wounded spectators.

The video and Trump’s provocative finger-waving show everyone how volatile this presidency is now as the investigation goes on. The Secret Service’s fast and efficient response undoubtedly averted a significantly more severe event, which further highlights the need for effective protection of personalities in similar circumstances.

