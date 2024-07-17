Citadel: Diana Drop Teaser Trailer: Here's Everything We Know About The Show

On Monday Prime Video released teaser footage, plot details, and a release date for “Citadel: Diana,” the highly anticipated spy show that is part of the “Citadel” franchise. As the Prime Video series is ready to captivate audiences worldwide, here's every detail of the show.

What is it about?

The six-episode series is set in a near-future Milan in 2030, where Manticore, a formidable enemy syndicate that controls the world from the shadows, destroyed the independent international spy agency Citadel eight years back. Since then, according to the synopsis released, Diana Cavalieri (De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, has been left alone and "trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore."

Diana's only chance to escape and become permanently invisible is to put her trust in Edo Zani, the heir to Manticore Italy and the son of the leader of the evil syndicate's Italian unit, who is fighting with other European families to become Manticore's leader. Edo Zani is Diana's "the most unexpected ally."

ALSO READ: 'In My Martha Stewart Era': Demi Lovato Offers Glimpse Into Her Baking Skills; See HERE

Production team and cast

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by head writer Alessandro Fabbri. Other writers include Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella, and Giordana Mari.

Showrunner Gina Gardini executive produces alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes, David Weil, Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini, Emanuele Savoini and Midnight Radio. The production is supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual.

Besides De Angelis, other previously announced Citadel: Diana cast members include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'All Worth It But...': Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Update On Her Third Trimester

Release date

Fans were finally given a release date with the unveiling of the action-packed teaser trailer, which features Diana being accepted into Citadel before going undercover. The series will now debut on Prime Video on October 10.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Honey Bunny's Varun Dhawan gets 'surprised on set' by his ‘blockbuster directors’ Raj and DK; see PIC