'In My Martha Stewart Era': Demi Lovato Offers Glimpse Into Her Baking Skills; See HERE

Demi Lovato shared an Instagram Reel that got everyone's attention on Monday, July 15. The 31-year-old singer, with a personality that changes from time to time, presented a different side of her character. In this context, the renowned artist playfully posed in the kitchen holding a pink whisk while stating, “In my @marthastewart48 era.”

Taking up Martha Stewart

Lovato was shown smiling and flipping her hair while dancing to Tinashe’s “Nasty” remix. While humorously referencing some lyrics from this song, she wrote, “Is somebody gonna match my freak? (spend the weekend baking and in bed by 9 pm every night).”

There has been no response from Martha Stewart (82), whom Lovato was jokingly calling out for, but fans enjoyed it. One commented, "Will the real Martha pls stand up?" Her fiancé, Jordan Jutes Lutes, also joined in on the fun. He commented, "Me during this era," highlighting Lovato's new love for cooking.

Inviting fans into her kitchen

Lovato welcomed her fans into her culinary experience with open arms. In July 2023, she baked s’mores cookie bars and posted a TikTok video about it. She said, “I’ve been finding so much joy in cooking and baking lately…send me recipe ideas in the comments.”

It didn’t end there for her, though; a month later, she posted a step-by-step brownie recipe. In December 2023, Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton made cakes for their dogs together called “A Very Demi Holiday Special.”

Advertisement

A new era in social media

And now she is embracing change and sharing this enthusiasm through cooking as well. In March, PEOPLE interviewed her on how she looks at social media differently today. “My relationship with social media has evolved over the years from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all.”

She doesn’t care about negative comments any more. In fact, she finds happiness and empowerment from her new interests and from connecting with her fans on her terms.

Demi Lovato’s new “Martha Stewart era” is more than just baking. It is about embracing change, finding joy, and sharing that happiness with others. Fans cannot wait to see what delicious delicacy she will try next.

ALSO READ: 'All Worth It But...': Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Update On Her Third Trimester