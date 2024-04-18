Lana Del Rey Takes A Dig At Former Tour Manager For Ditching Her a Month Before Coachella; Says THIS

Lana Del Rey owned the first weekend of Coachella 2024. But the pop star was tackling a massive challenge behind the glitz and glamour of her performance. Her tour manager of 15 years, Peter Abbott quit his position a month before Lana Del Rey’s headline set at Coachella. What could have jeopardized the Summertime Sadness singer’s performance was dealt with grace by her and her cooperative team.

After Del Rey’s smashing performance that wowed fans and the media altogether, she took a moment to thank and express her gratitude to all those who made the event successful, on Instagram. Simultaneously, Del Rey was disappointed by her tour manager’s abrupt step and publicly condemned his exit ahead of her career-defining show.

Lana Del Rey mocks ex-tour manager after Coachella headline act

The 38-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and dedicated a post to all the key players, her fans, and Coachella. She penned down a lengthy note of thanks and appreciation, especially for her new tour manager, Emily Holt who stepped up during the crisis. "[Thank you] Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years…Way to go Emily you f—ing killed it with grace" parts of Del Rey's caption read.

Elaborating on her ex-tour manager Peter Abbott’s unjustified stunt, the singer revealed, “He was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager… Never got a phone call probably never will.” Yet, to wrap it up with peace, Del Rey noted, “Still grateful for the 15 years though.”

Originally Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, the singer gained fame under the stage name Lana Del Rey. Her Coachella headliner came after a decade since she last performed in the music festival set in Indio, California. The Young and Beautiful singer’s 2020 Coachella act was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fair to say, she made up for it this year as it became the most-talked about performance of Coachella 2024 yet.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t the end of Del Rey’s bashing of Abbott’s exit. She mocked the stunt by adding in the caption, “No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all.”

Lana Del Rey’s controversial 2012 SNL performance

Lana Del Rey's career is in its prime at the moment but life was not a bed of roses for the talented singer-songwriter. In the past, she consistently struggled through her early music career and her infamous SNL performance almost washed her out from the industry a decade ago.

In 2012, Del Rey bagged a live performance spot at SNL, anticipated to be the singer’s breakthrough act but it turned for the worse and became a career-threatening performance instead.

She performed the single, Blue Jeans, and was widely panned by the media and judges alike. Critics dubbed it as the “worst outing in SNL history.” Many had anticipated there was no going back for Del Rey. Even the singer herself acknowledged her subpar live performance.

Nonetheless, Lana Del Rey bounced back stronger and dreamier, now being referred to as the Queen of Coachella.

