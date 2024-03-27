Lana Del Rey Dating History: Exploring The Summertime Sadness Hitmaker's Relationships

Fans are curious about Lana Del Ray's dating history as much as they are interested in her music. She has successfully cemented a position for herself in the music industry as one of the top artists of all time. The singer is known for her beauty, captivating lyrics, seductive music and delivery of her songs. However, when it comes to her dating life, the singer has relatively managed to keep a low profile and is definitely away from the media for it.

The singer often finds herself on magazine covers alongside lesser-known figures. Her most notable relationship was with rapper G-Eazy, though it was short-lived. While Del Rey claims not to have a specific type, she tends to gravitate toward individuals in the music scene, with most of her past partners being musicians or songwriters, with a few exceptions.

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s December 2023/January 2024 cover story, the Grammy nominee opened up about her love life.

“I’m definitely not in love right now. No,” she said. “Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.” She added, “It hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history—sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t.”

Let's take a moment and explore Lana Del Ray's roster of high-profile associations. From Evan Winiker to Jack Donoghue, her romantic history is certainly intriguing to follow.

1. Evan Winiker (2022–2023)

Lana Del Rey's dating history includes a rumored relationship with Winiker, sparked by their appearance together at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September 2022. Although reports claimed they were engaged in March 2023, Del Rey later confirmed her single status in an interview for Bazaar’s December 2023/2024 issue. Winiker, like Del Rey, is entrenched in the music industry. Joining Range Media Partners as an artist-manager in 2021, he previously managed artists at Full Stop Management. Del Rey's romantic connections often draw attention, with fans curious about her relationships and personal life.

2. Jack Donoghue (2022)

In early 2022, speculation arose around a possible romance between Lana Del Rey and Salem rock band member Donoghue. The rumors ignited when Donoghue shared a video of the duo at a monster truck race, where Del Rey affectionately referred to him as "babe." Fueling further speculation, in July 2022, Donoghue posted a picture of himself and Del Rey outside Chicago’s Cook County Department of Corrections facility, captioned "family visit." These instances added to the intrigue surrounding Del Rey's personal life, with fans eagerly following her rumored romantic connections.

3. Clayton Johnson (2020–2021)

Del Rey and Johnson, a member of the musical trio the Johnsons, reportedly connected through a dating app and soon became engaged, as per People magazine. Their relationship was marked by public displays of affection on social media and numerous outings together. They even coordinated Halloween costumes, with Del Rey as Dorothy and Johnson as the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

However, their romance seemed to come to an end by fall 2021, as evidenced by Johnson removing posts featuring Del Rey from his Instagram account.

In May, Del Rey was again seen with Donoghue in photos taken at his birthday party, although neither musician shared these photos on their social media platforms.

Previously, Del Rey was engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, as confirmed by sources to PEOPLE in December 2020. They were reportedly still together as recently as March 2021. Donoghue was rumored to be dating Courtney Love in 2011 after they attended a charity gala together in New York and were seen holding hands on the red carpet, as reported by the NY Daily News. However, Donoghue later clarified to DailyMail.com that they only went to dinner and didn't date.

In a 2008 interview with BUTT magazine, fellow Salem band member John Holland mentioned having hooked up a few times with Donoghue, but emphasized that their relationship didn't progress beyond that. Holland described their closeness and Donoghue's unique preferences in relationships.Representatives for Del Rey and Donoghue did not respond immediately to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

4. Sean Larkin (September 2019–March 2020)

Del Rey and Larkin, a police officer and a reality TV personality known from the Emmy-winning documentary series Live PD, confirmed their relationship after paparazzi captured photos of them on a date in Central Park in September 2019. Del Rey discussed their budding romance in an interview with the Los Angeles Times the following month, expressing surprise at being photographed: “I didn’t know we were being photographed. I would’ve worn something different.”

Subsequently, the couple made several appearances together on red carpets, including the 62nd Grammy Awards, where Del Rey brought Larkin as her plus-one. However, their relationship ended by March 2020.

“In the present, we’re just friends,” Larkin disclosed in an interview with The New York Times that month. “We still communicate and all, but our schedules are hectic right now.”

5. G-Eazy (April–August 2017)

In April 2017, Lana Del Rey was seen with rapper G-Eazy at Coachella, sparking rumors of a brief fling. They were later photographed together clubbing in Hollywood. However, by August, G-Eazy's relationship with Halsey had become official, signaling the end of his romance with Del Rey.

Although details about their relationship are scarce, speculation arose when G-Eazy's 2020 track with Jack Harlow, "Moana," contained lyrics that fans believed could be directed at Del Rey. The lines mention a "Keisha" and "Lana," hinting at past relationships, with G-Eazy asserting his desire to avoid drama.

Moreover, this has to be one of the most notable relationships, as G-Eazy is hiself a massive star with a fan following of whopping 10.3 million on Instagram.

6. Francesco Carrozzini (July 2014–November 2015)

In July 2014, Del Rey's relationship with Carrozzini, an Italian director and photographer, became public when Paparazzi spotted them together in Portofino, Italy.

Carrozzini revealed to Turkish outlet Hürriyet Kelebek that he relocated from New York to Los Angeles for seven months to be with Del Rey. "We lead a peaceful, secluded life in Los Angeles. We're in our own bubble," he stated.

By November 2015, sources confirmed their split.

7. Barrie-James O’Neill (2011–2014)

Del Rey embarked on a relationship with O'Neill, a Scottish singer-songwriter, in 2011. Reflecting on their songwriting process in a 2012 interview with Just Jared, she expressed, "We always say that the entire time we were writing for each other, but we didn't know it until we met each other." She elaborated on this romantic notion, indicating that even though they weren't aware of each other at the time, all their songs now felt dedicated to one another.

In 2013, O'Neill's band, Kassidy, served as the opening act for Del Rey's Paradise Tour. During this period, engagement speculations arose when Del Rey was spotted wearing a substantial diamond ring. However, by the following year, she confirmed their separation to Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten, citing personal challenges O'Neill needed to address. Despite the breakup, Del Rey maintained admiration for O'Neill, acknowledging him as a wonderful person. Their amicable relationship is evidenced by O'Neill's involvement as a producer and collaborator on Del Rey's eighth studio album, Blue Banisters, released in October 2021.