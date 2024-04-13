Coachella 2024: How to Stream Sets Online? Livestream Details & More to Know

Coachella is just a tap away this year. The 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or Coachella 2024 is set to take place over two April weekends at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. The 2024 catch is that fans have the privilege of streaming Coachella on YouTube and not miss out on the riveting concert line-up with artists like Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, and others set to headline the event.

How to stream Coachella 2024 online?

YouTube is the exclusive streaming partner for Coachella this year. Therefore, to allow fans to witness the spectacle unfold in its true spirit, YouTube is days away from introducing an interesting new feature. The streaming platform’s multiview feature is set to debut worldwide ahead of Coachella 2024. It will let viewers stream four performances simultaneously while choosing to listen to any audio of their choice.

The new feature debut will be the first for any music livestream, per Variety. Coachella 2024 has kickstarted its first weekend on April 12 and will go on until April 14 followed by weekend two on April 19-21. YouTube will air six live feeds for both weekends with viewers able to switch between stages, providing an overall immersive experience of the popular music festival.

Viewers will be able to livestream Coachella 2024 starting Friday, April 12 at 4 p.m. PT. Following the live telecast, re-runs of the performances will also be available on the platform. YouTube has also released an exciting new teaser for the Coachella 2024 livestream that offers glimpses into the new multiview feature.

Coachella 2024 artists lineup and sets

On Friday, April 12, the first day of Coachella 2024 will be headlined by Lana Del Rey. The Summertime Sadness singer’s set is scheduled for 11:20 pm. Other performances will precede Lana Del Rey’s concert. Suki Waterhouse is set to begin at 10.30 PM, Peso Pluma at 9:05 PM, Lil Uzi Vert at 7:35 PM, Deftones at 6:45 PM, and Skepta at 6:30 PM.

No Doubt and Tyler, the Creator will headline the Coachella Main Stage at 9:25 PM and 11:40 PM respectively, on Saturday. Day two will also feature sets by Destroy Lonely at 4:30 PM Vampire Weekend at 5:00 PM Jon Batiste at 7:25 PM, Ice Spice at 8:30 PM, and Dom Dolla at 11:55 PM.

The last day of weekend one will be headlined by Doja Cat. The singer-rapper will headline the event at 10:25 PM. A loaded Sunday lineup will showcase performances by Reneé Rapp at 5:05 PM, Nav at 6:20 PM, Khurangbin at 7:50 PM, J Balvin at 8:20 PM, and Lil Yachty at 9:25 PM. Other details for the music festival can be found on Coachella’s official website.

According to USA Today, passes for Weekend 1 are sold out but Weekend 2 passes are still available. General Admission passes are out for $499 plus fees and General Admission passes with shuttle access are on sale for $619 plus fees. VIP passes can be purchased at $1,069 plus fees.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2024: List Of Major Parties, Events Taking Place On Weekend One As Music Festival Returns To Polo Grounds For 25th Year