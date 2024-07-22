Coldplay Honors Taylor Swift With Everglow Dedication In Germany After She Leaves Gelsenkirchen; WATCH

Coldplay shared a moment during their July 20 concert in Düsseldorf when they dedicated their song Everglow to Taylor Swift. This sweet gesture came after Swift left Gelsenkirchen, where she had just finished her Eras Tour performances as per PEOPLE.

Coldplay’s dedicates their song Everglow to Taylor Swift

At the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, took a moment to reflect on Taylor Swift's recent departure. While sitting at the piano, Martin addressed the audience, saying, “Now this is for Taylor Swift because she left town.” The audience reacted with enthusiastic cheers.

He went on to say, “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city,” before explaining that the song was a tribute to Swift. “So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today,” he said.

Coldplay was on tour and performed two shows at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 20 and 21. Their performance in Düsseldorf came after their headline set at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival on June 29. The band's tribute to Swift was a recognition of the singer's presence in the area and the impact her departure had on her fans.

Taylor Swift recently finished her Eras Tour concerts in Gelsenkirchen

Taylor Swift had just finished her Eras Tour stop in Gelsenkirchen, just northeast of Düsseldorf. Her final performance in the city took place on July 19. On July 20, Swift thanked her German fans in an Instagram post for their support and enthusiasm during her three shows.

She described the crowds in Gelsenkirchen as "AMAZING" and praised her fans' thoughtful gestures, which included signs, paper hearts, and DIY willow orbs made from balloons and phone flashlights.

Swift continued her post by thanking fans for their support of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which had achieved significant success. “I am completely blown away by what you’ve done - [the album] stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!” she wrote.

Swift also expressed her excitement for upcoming performances in Hamburg and Munich, writing that now that she has officially kicked off her shows in Germany she can't wait to see everyone in Hamburg next.

