Selena Gomez Tries Benny Blanco's Peculiar Sandwich Made Out of THESE Ingredients; Find Out Her Reaction

Benny Blanco recently explored the watermelon pickle sandwich trend and shared his reaction in a TikTok video. After taking a bite, Blanco visibly wrinkled his face and described the taste as "f***ing disgusting." Despite his initial reaction, he continued eating, rolling on the floor laughing and citing his commitment to completing the sandwich as motivation for the video. Blanco's candid and humorous approach captured his characteristic wit and joviality as he tackled the odd culinary trend.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s TikTok sandwich challenge: Hilarious reactions and sweet moments

In the video, Benny Blanco takes a bite of the watermelon pickle sandwich and, while spitting it out, says, “It’s not bad,” although he clearly looks disgusted. Selena Gomez, who is initially off-camera, comments on the sandwich before stepping into view to try it herself. Her reaction is immediate and negative, marked by a head shake and spitting out the taste.

Despite the strange experience, the video ends on a sweet note as Blanco gently wipes watermelon juice off Gomez's face. Their genuine and entertaining interactions drew reactions from fans, with comments like, “Selena and Benny, please give me more” and “Ah, such a cute moment; I should honestly side with Selena.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share favorite foods on TikTok and livestream

Recently, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been giving fans a glimpse into their lives. In a playful TikTok trend titled "Who's Most Likely To: Couples Edition," Gomez revealed that she was the first to say "I love you" in their relationship.

Beyond their engaging TikTok content, Blanco has showcased his culinary skills. During a March livestream for his cookbook Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, Blanco shared insights into his girlfriend’s favorite meals. She’s a big fan of steak and always requests it, along with perfectly fried potatoes. Blanco also mentioned she enjoys a pasta dish from his book and loves soup—though hopefully not the watermelon pickle kind.

