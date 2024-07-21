Taylor Swift Thanks 'Amazing' And 'Thoughful' German Fans After Eras Tour Finally Made It To Country; See Here

Taylor Swift and her fans in Germany have received some lovely gestures from the gorgeous singer’s beautiful subjects! The 34-years-old Fortnight singer posted on her Instagram, on July 20, appreciation for the frenzy that the fans created during her performances on the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, a city just north of Cologne.

In the caption, swift as usual expressed her joy at the gig, saying that all three Gelsenkirchen crowds were so energetic. A variety of references surprised her, such as signs, papeteries, their Betty Wave, and do-it-yourself willow balloons made from the lighted phone flashlights.

At the same time, there were photos from the performances, which sold out all the concerts.

Taylor Swift thanks German fans for Swiftkirchen tribute and album support

The Grammy winner also extended her appreciation for the massive reception of her brand-new record, namely, The Tortured Poets Department which has recently been issued.

During the acceptance of the award, Swift said she could not believe the success of the album, because for the first twelve weeks after its release, it immediately went to # 1.

“I am completely blown away by what you’ve done - [the album] stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!,” Swift wrote. “You’re just the greatest.”

“Anyway, now that we’ve officially kicked off our shows in Germany, I can’t wait to see you all in Hamburg next!" she said, concluding the post.

Travis Kelce joins for special shows before Chiefs' training camp

This was Swift’s first time performing in Gelsenkirchen. While Swift was performing a series of concerts a local fan by the name of Aleshanee Westhoff initiated a petition for the Mayor of the town Karin Welge to rename the town to Swiftkirchen temporarily in honour of the visit. The petition to change the name of their town to ‘Swift Kirchen’ caught Welge’s attention and a new entrance sign into the town that inscribes the name Swift Kirchen with the face of Swift was unveiled by the city and was posted on Instagram official account of the city.

Adding to the excitement, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made an appearance at two of her shows in Germany, marking his 13th attendance at her concerts before heading to the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

Next, Swift is scheduled to perform in the German cities of Hamburg and Munich before moving on to Poland.

