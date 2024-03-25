'Completely Bonkers': Alison Arngrim Reveals She Was Close To Little House On The Prairie Co-Star Melissa Gilbert Despite Playing 'Mortal Enemies' On Show

In the whimsical world of Little House on the Prairie, the on-screen rivalry between Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim didn't quite spill over into real life. At a special gathering celebrating the show's 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion and Festival in sunny Simi Valley, California, Alison Arngrim, best known for her role as the mischievous Nellie Oleson, shared some insights into her off-screen bond with Gilbert, who portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder. Despite their characters clashing on the small screen, Arngrim hinted that their connection off-set was far from tumultuous.

"Here's Melissa Gilbert and I playing mortal enemies, beating each other senseless all week," Arngrim told PEOPLE. "And then on the weekends, we'd go to each other's house for a slumber party and we were hanging out."

Behind Prairie: Arngrim and Gilbert's Off-Screen Sisterhood and On-Screen Shenanigans

Arngrim playfully reveals that behind the scenes, she and Gilbert were as tight as sisters, debunking any on-screen drama. Surprisingly enough, they were even the masterminds behind their own on-screen clashes, choreographing their fight scenes together since they first joined forces back in 1973. "It's so completely bonkers," Arngrim chuckles, hinting at the hilariously unconventional dynamic that fueled their off-screen friendship amidst their on-screen rivalry.

Little House, Big Smiles: Arngrim Recalls Fans' Surprise at Off-Screen Camaraderie with Gilbert

Arngrim shares an amusing anecdote about fans' reactions to a particular behind-the-scenes photo featuring her and Gilbert during the filming of a Christmas episode where their characters engaged in a heated clash. In the snapshot, both actresses sport genuine smiles, a stark contrast to the tension depicted on-screen. Arngrim recounts fans' astonishment upon seeing the cheerful image, exclaiming, "It's little Nellie and Laura, but you're smiling! The two of you don't smile at each other in that episode." With a chuckle, Arngrim explains, "This was us for real," highlighting the genuine camaraderie that transcended their on-screen personas.

Nellie Oleson: The Love-Hate Relationship Between Alison Arngrim and Her Iconic Character

While Arngrim and Gilbert effortlessly distinguished between reality and fiction, the character of Nellie Oleson left an indelible mark on viewers' minds, blurring the lines between actor and role. "People hated me. They hated me, hated me," Arngrim reflects, recalling the intensity of the audience's reaction to her portrayal. The disdain towards her character reached such heights that Arngrim found herself facing unexpected hostility, like the time when someone hurled a cup of orange soda in her face during a Christmas parade, a stark reminder of the powerful impact of her on-screen persona.

Alison Arngrim Embraces the Bullseye: Reflects on Peculiar Encounters and 'Confessions of a Prairie Bitch'

The actress and comedian reflected on a peculiar encounter in a chat with PEOPLE, "I was like a bullseye on the move, and they actually nailed me. I gotta admit, that's pretty impressive." She pondered further on the frequent attacks she faces, wondering, "What exactly am I doing that makes them so convinced it's real, that they're just flipping out?" Arngrim disclosed her acceptance of the label 'bully' and delved into her experiences on the show in a quirky solo performance dubbed Confessions of a Prairie Bitch.

