'We Were Very Close': Melissa Gilbert Reveals Little House On The Prairie Co-Star Michael Landon Was Her 'Father Figure'

For actors who start out as child artists, their first projects are incredibly special and often leave a lasting impact on their lives going forward. For Melissa Gilbert, her turn as Laura Inglass in Little House on the Prairie was one of the most significant moments of her life.

That experience turned her into the person she became later in life. One of the big contributors to that experience was none other than Melissa’s father on the show, Michael Landon, who sort of ended up serving as her father figure off the camera as well.

Melissa Gilbert’s bond with Michael Landon

Michael Landon was the driving force behind the show Little House on the Prairie. The actor also served as the writer, director and producer on the show and was generally considered to be the leader of the whole set.

He also had a warm personality which shone through in his care for the cast members and the way he made everyone feel welcome. Melissa Gilbert was one of the cast members who looked up to the legendary actor and was also wonderfully treated by Landon.

“My own father passed away when I was 11,” Gilbert told PEOPLE at a recent reunion of the show. “And I had been working with Michael for two years at that point, and he really sort of stepped in and kind of watched over me in a much more paternal way.”

This made Gilbert’s experience on the show much more important, which has left her with a lot of good memories from the show which she still remembers fondly.

"It's overwhelming, actually," she admitted. "I'm remembering so much of my childhood and so many wonderful experiences and emotional experiences attached to all of these people."

The Legacy of Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie was a legendary show that ran for 9 seasons and a total of 200 episodes. The show was the brain-child of Michael Landon, who wrote, directed and starred in the show.

The show was a huge hit during its run and had a dedicated fanbase that is still active to this day. The show’s reunion too was an emotional experience for all the cast members who bonded on their experience of making that show.

“Every once in a while, at something like this, I'm reminded of, ‘My God, I was part of something really, truly impactful to many, many people.’ And it's an honor. I'm so blessed to have been cast," Gilbert told PEOPLE at the show’s reunion.

The experience of making such an iconic show is still resonant with Melissa Gilbert who is 59 years old now, a whole 50 years older than when she started appearing on Little House on the Prairie.

