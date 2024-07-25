Coronation Street's Sue Devaney Secretly Marries Her Longtime Partner Donning Spectacular Red Dress With A Tiara

Sue Devaney, 57, an acclaimed actress who has famously worked in ITV’s Coronation Street got married to retired BBC journalist Jim O’Farrel. Read ahead to know more about the actress’s wedding.

Details about Sue Devaney’s wedding

As per a report by The Sun, the popular actress married the veteran journalist in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony earlier this year in Skipton. They were engaged for three years.

As per the publication, she looked ethereal as she ditched the white gown and went ahead with a red-colored gown with black detailing. They exchanged their vows in front of their friends and family.

An insider revealed to the outlet, “It was a beautiful day. Sue looked a million dollars. It was a lovely ceremony and very low-key considering Sue’s fame. Everyone is really happy for them.”

As per the Mirror, the actress shared the pictures on her Facebook a few months ago. The pictures garnered comments where people congratulated the couple.

One person shared, “Congratulations to you both.” Another commented, “Gorgeous couple. Congratulations.” An individual wrote, “You both look so happy.”

She has updated her profile picture on her Instagram with her wedding photo posing alongside her husband.

Sue Devaney on never marrying before

This is the actress's first marriage, she has been vocal about her decision to not tie the knot and not have children before. She stated that it was because of her successful career.

She has starred in a variety of projects including Mamma Mia, Shameless, Dinnerladies, and Heartbeat.

Back in 2016, while conversing with The Big Issue, the 57-year-old said that she never married because she was married to her job. She added that she never had any children and she thought that missed that opportunity but it was only because she was equipped with what she was doing.

The actress further expanded that people think that one can have it all, but she does not think that. Devaney added that she likes to do one thing and “not juggle about 25 plates.”

Many people recognize the actress for her role as Debbie Webster from Coronation Street. She appeared in the series in the 80s.

In 2019, she reprised her role and has remained a member of the cast since then. The actress continued to wow the audience just the way she has been doing since the start of her career in showbiz.

