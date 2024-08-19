‘Couldn’t Be Lucky Enough’: Dance Moms’ Kalani Hilliker Announces Engagement To Nathan Goldman

The Dance Moms alumna Kalani Hilliker proposed to her boyfriend Nathan Goldman by a beautiful lakefront in Lake Como, Italy, this weekend on August 17 and revealed her engagement on social media. The 23-year-old is a dance teacher and mental health advocate and debuted in season four of the reality television show and departed in season seven.

"Forevermore," Hilliker wrote as the caption on her Instagram post featuring her engagement pictures. "I am incredibly fortunate and appreciative to be your fiancé. Nathan, you have my undying love🤍🦋. Hilliker looked stunning in a floor-length, strapless white gown, while Goldman looked handsome in navy slacks and an off-white button-down shirt.

The lifestyle influencer flaunted her huge oval-cut diamond ring from Brilliant Earth in one of the pictures. The wedding's date is yet to be revealed. The couple's late-summer vacation around Europe had come to an end in Lake Como. After only six months of dating, Goldman and Arizona-based event coordinator Audrey Wood arranged the surprise proposal.

Prior to the announcement, Hilliker posted on her Instagram Stories a few more behind-the-scenes glimpses into the couple's time spent in Italy. These included enjoying a performance by the piano, watching fireworks together, and indulging in some truffle-poached eggs. When Hilliker and Goldman attended Coachella together in April, she formally started dating him. Taking to social media, she posted pictures on stories with Goldman featuring their golfing outings, taking part in various photo shoots, and celebrating Fourth of July fireworks this summer.

A few weeks later, in an interview with Us Weekly in May, she gushed about her new beau in anticipation of the Dance Moms reunion on Lifetime. She said, “He's great,” and mentioned that Goldman had never been a big Dance Moms fan. “I mean, he didn’t watch it, but I think his family did in some sort of way,” she said. “But I mean, he didn’t watch it. We don’t need to watch it. We watch clips sometimes because it’s funny.”

At the time, Hilliker also revealed that her fiancé doesn't use Instagram and doesn't have TikTok either. Back in May, she remarked that her boyfriend is just totally out of it, but at the same time she loves that because she is “so in it.” She continued, “So it’s kind of nice to have somebody that’s out of it. He “literally” doesn't have the TikTok app and Hilliker thinks it is great since that means he won't be able to see her TikTok things.

One of numerous former cast members to take part in Lifetime's Dance Moms: The Reunion TV special that aired on May 1 was Hilliker, who is currently a dance teacher. Though Goldman’s Instagram profile is private, as per his bio, he is a 2020 graduate from The Ohio State University and as per his LinkedIn profile, his professional experience includes protection and control engineer.

