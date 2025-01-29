Cynthia Erivo Jokes People 'Go Straight into' Singing The 'War Cry' of Defying Gravity in Front of Her Since Wicked's Release

There’s a new way to greet Cynthia Erivo — singing the “war cry” of Defying Gravity! During the actress’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 27, she revealed how people “randomly” start singing the riff of the popular song ever since Wicked’s release.

When host Jimmy Kimmel stressed if people actually come to her and sing the song, Erivo confirmed that they do even when she doesn’t ask for it. “They sometimes just go straight into it,” the actress said with a smile.

When Kimmel inquired about her reaction, Erivo admitted that she was still trying to figure it out. However, the actress claimed that those random encounters are sometimes delightful and wonderful. She explained that people willing to try and sing the song are a sign of their connection to the emotion that is Wicked.

Continuing the topic of funny fan encounters, Erivo recalled when a fan asked for a picture in a public bathroom. “It’s not a bad place to take a picture as the lighting is usually quite nice,” she quipped.

In the 2024 movie adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked, Erivo played the role of Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda. The film was a blockbuster; its collection grossed over $700 million worldwide. The Jon M. Chu-helmed film was released as the first half of the complete story of Wicked.

The second installment, Wicked: For Good, will be released on November 21, 2025. When Kimmel asked if Erivo and the rest of the cast knew about Wicked being split into two installments, she revealed that they found out much later.

The actress — who is nominated in the Best Actress in Leading Role category at this year’s Oscars — revealed that the decision was made to minimize editing and maximize space to fit in every scene, musical numbers, etc.