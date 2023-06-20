Star-Lord Chris Pratt’s Weight Loss Journey: A Sneak Peak

Gaining weight is not only a deterrent to your appearance. It affects your mental and emotional well-being. With Chris Pratt’s weight loss journey, you’d feel inspired to embark on your own transformation. Chris Pratt is an American actor who always wanted to make big in life and perhaps his manifestation had a role to play in his excellence. From getting ‘sick of eating’ to feeling great while eating, his journey has a message that if we set our mind to something, we might as well achieve it. Read through his transformational journey to implement those fitness plans you might have delayed till now.

Who is Chris Pratt?

Christopher Michael Pratt is an American actor. He was born on 21st June 1979 in Virginia, United States. Although he is not from a lavish background, his aspirations of becoming famous guided him well. Working in different jobs, being homeless, yet still living life to the fullest, Chris’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. “Fortune favors the brave” may describe him perfectly since his debut role was offered in what could be described as destiny’s stroke. Director Rae Dawn Chong discovered him while he was a waiter. However, since then, his phenomenal performances have won him numerous awards and praise. His role as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, an NBC sitcom was a major breakthrough for him. His dedication to losing 18 kgs for a role indicates how he has set his mind to making things work for him. He bagged the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and aced it. Chris has been awarded CinemaCon Award for Breakthrough Performer, Teens Choice Award, and has also been listed as One of the Sexiest Man Alive.

How Did Chris Pratt Gain Weight?

In one of his interviews, Chris acknowledged how he would eat so much that he would feel sick of eating. He shared that for lunch he used to have 5 cheeseburgers. According to a survey, cheese consumed like that spikes sodium intake excessively posing health concerns ( 1 ). Eating more than what your body needs at a time is also binge eating which has been recognized as an eating disorder that also contributes to weight gain ( 2 ).

How Did Chris Pratt Lose Weight?

Chris Pratt’s weight was deemed unsuitable for a certain role. Being overweight for a role he wanted, he lost around 14 pounds. This paid off well as he got selected for the role after his weight loss transformation. His journey as an actor has demanded him to rip those extra pounds from time to time. Apart from that, his perception of fitness has been aligned to ‘emotional, mental and physical soundness.’ He candidly shares how he has never felt as healthy as he does after losing weight and eating well. Speaking of his career, he finds ‘tuning his body’ important to give his best shot. Not to miss, his healthy diet and consistent workouts are paying off well. For Guardians Of The Galaxy alone, he lost almost 60 pounds. It’s amazing to witness Chris Pratt’s body transformation and how he has managed to look so in shape and as handsome as ever.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt Diet

Chris Pratt shared that he followed intermittent fasting to lose weight and trim fat. For him, eating had to be taken care of from noon to 6 pm. Quite a good choice as intermittent fasting has proven to be the safest strategy to lose weight, improve appetite regulation and metabolic health ( 3 ).

Breakfast: For breakfast, Chris had eggs, fish, and steak. He also added that his intake of seeds, oats, and nuts has been getting better. A cup of black coffee is a must for him too. A healthy combination for sure as eggs are a rich source of protein, and vitamins and promote weight management and better diet quality ( 4 ). Nuts, too, are quite good for health owing to the significant antioxidant content present in them ( 5 ).

Lunch: For lunch, Chris goes veggies all the way. He eats different green vegetables especially broccoli and spinach alongside sweet potato, brown rice, and berries. With vegetables, you may never go wrong as they are proven to optimize nutrition and enhance good health ( 6 ). As for brown rice, it has good nutritional value ( 7 ).

Dinner: Chris’s dinner choices include having avocado, fast grass-fed butter, coconut oil, and nuts. The highlight has to be avocado as it’s highly enriched with proteins and is also effective for reducing cholesterol ( 8 ).

Cheat Meal: Chris loves to have desserts for a cheat meal. His favorites are ice creams, cookies, cakes, and pies.

You can also follow his fitness diet by:

Increasing water consumption: Water is crucial for maintaining optimum hydration ( 9 ).

). Having lean proteins: Lean proteins facilitate weight loss as well as improve dietary quality ( 10 ).

Chris Pratt Workout Routine

Chris workouts 5 days a week with his trainer, Jared Shaw. He focuses on the biceps, abs, shoulders, and legs equally. Stretching for 10 minutes is the first step of his workouts. It works well for him as stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy ( 11 ).

Advertisement

Day 1: Stretch, jogging, deadlift, lateral pull downs, hammer strength, heavy dumbbell row, barbell curls, sit-ups.

Day 2: Stretch, bench press, incline bench, flyes, dips, tricep pushdown, hammer strength bench down.

Day 3: Stretch, jog, back squat, leg press, weighted lunges, standing calf raises.

Day 4: Stretch, back squat, leg press, weighted lunges, standing calf raises.

Day 5: Stretch, jog, military press, lateral raises, delt flies, front raises, barbell shrugs, dumbbell shrugs.

Chris Pratt Weight Loss Before And After Photos

1. Chris Pratt before weight loss

Advertisement

2. Chris Pratt after weight loss

Conclusion

Weight loss can be complicated if you miss out on proper exercise and a nutritious diet. However, Chris Pratt’s weight loss journey is a perfect combination of exercise and dietary choices. When you are dedicated to feeling fit, it comes more naturally to you. The prerequisite is hard work, patience, and consistency for sure but with the willingness to get there, things fall into place eventually. For a quick motivational boost, do read through the wonderful journey of Chris and you would acknowledge what goes behind acing in your life and career.