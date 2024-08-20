Dahmer Creator Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story Gets Netflix Release Date With New TEASER; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Ryan Murphy’s documentary series on the Menendez brothers has been housed on Netflix. On August 20, the streamer released a teaser along with a release date. As the second part of the Dahmer story, Murphy has chosen to follow the lives of Lyle and Erik, the boys who murdered their parents.

The duo was convicted in 1996 for the criminal case filed against them. As for the series, Nicholas Alexender Chavez and Cooper Koch will be playing the leads as the Menendez brothers. Meanwhile for the role of their parents, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have signed on for the show.

While the show will be based on the court case that took place in 1996, the makers of the show have not yet shared the format of the episodes. As per the case, the boys were convicted of killing their parents in order to inherit their family estate. Meanwhile, the duo also claimed that they did so after living in fear and after being emotionally, physically and sexually abused for years. As the brothers are still serving their life sentences without parole, they stand by their claims.

The official Synopsis of Monsters read, “While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed—and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole—that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.”

It further states, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?”

The makers of the show have roped in multiple actors to star in the episode. The long list of cast members includes Nathan Lane, Ari Graynor, Leslie Grossman, Dallas Roberts, Paul Adelstein, Jason Butler Harner, Enrique Murciano, Michael Gladis, Drew Powell, Charlie Hall, Gil Ozeri, Jeff Perry, Tessa Auberjonois, Tanner Stine, Larry Clarke, Jade Pettyjohn and Marlene Forte.

Meanwhile, for the producers of the series, Murphy has been joined by Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, David McMillan, Louise Shore and Carl Franklin. The episodes of the series have been directed by different individuals. They include Brennan, Franklin, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay and Michael Uppendahl. For the writers, the script of the show has been penned by Murphy, Brennan, David McMillan, Todd Kubrak and Reilly Smith.

The new series will hit the streaming platform on September 19, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

