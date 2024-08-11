Disney Announces Monsters Inc. Land, Encanto, Indiana Jones-Themed Rides And More During Disney Experiences Showcase At D23; DEETS

It appears that Walt Disney World is set to be a lot more fun as it was announced that many exciting rides will be added making the experience more entertaining and enjoyable in the coming years

As per People, the chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro revealed that the new Indiana Jones-themed ride will be added to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bruce Vaughn later joined D’ Amaro to talk about an Encantio-themed ride that will arrive at the theme park. Both are slated to arrive in 2027.

That’s not it, Monsters Inc. land will make its debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The first-ever suspended coaster for a Disney Park will be located there with a ride that passes through the door factory from the film. This announcement was made by Billy Crystal, per the outlet.

Additionally, it was announced that a new nighttime parade will arrive at the Magic Kingdom in 2025, TestTrack will reopen at Epcot, and a Zootopia show will start at the Animal Kindom in the same year. Along with that, two new Cars-themed attractions will be built in Frontierland at the park.

According to the publication, plans to make an authentic Tropical Americas expansion of Animal Kindom, replacing the Dino-Land U.S.A area was previously announced by Disney Imagineers.

Reportedly, Disney revealed that the project will be centered around the most biodiverse section of the planet in the north and south of the equator in the Western Hemisphere.

Advertisement

During last September’s Destination D23 in Florida, D’Amaro elaborated on the plan stating, “It’s a beautiful region to explore and has been the inspiration for so many magical stories over the years.”

To make the experience more worthwhile, Disney Park’s TikTok and Instagram handle shared the announcement about the debut of the Villans Land in the Magic Kingdom. They captioned the video with, “Villains Land is coming to Magic Kingdom with two major attractions, dining, and shopping at Walt Disney World, “ according to the outlet.

As per the publication, Walt Disney Imagineer filed a 25-page set of new permits earlier this year, with South Florida Water Management District for Animal Kingdom, indicating a big expansion. Additionally, last month another permit for construction to prepare for an expansion was filed by the Imagineers.

Disney's plans to move forward with an investment of up to USD 17 billion in its Orlando resort in July were given a green light by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Advertisement

These plans also imbibed expanding Walt Disney World for the fifth grand theme park along with a couple of smaller parks and hotels.

ALSO READ: Frozen: The Musical Gets 2025 Disney+ Release Window At D23 Expo; DEETS