Daisy Edgar-Jones Reacts To THIS Speculation About Her Bond with Paul Mescal

Daisy Edgar-Jones rose to prominence through her remarkable performance in the 2020 romantic miniseries, Normal People, alongside Paul Mescal. Their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences, leading to speculation about a real-life romance between the two actors.

Despite ongoing rumors, both Edgar-Jones and Mescal have consistently denied any romantic involvement. Instead, Edgar-Jones has openly spoken about her close friendship with Mescal, describing him as her "bestie soulmate." Their camaraderie was highlighted when they attended the Met Gala together, further fueling interest among fans and media alike.

Daisy Edgar-Jones on her friendship with Paul Mescal

The Twisters garnered attention back in May 2024, when during her appearance at the Fastnet Film Festival, she acknowledged that she fell in love with Paul during their shooting days. The actress however managed to save herself by adding that she fell in love with her co-star as a friend. “Met Paul, fell in love with Paul... as a friend. I’m announcing it here,” she laughingly commented.

In her later interview with Variety, the actress talked about Paul Mescal being a humble personality, and expressed her wish to see the evolution of their friendship post a decade or two down the line. During her conversation with Sunday Times, Edgar-Jones once again addressed her relationship status after their hangout at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival fueled dating rumors.

Daisy stated, “You watch with bemusement really, because it’s interesting to see what narratives people write in. Usually, they’re quite harmless and when I’m spotted it’s normally just a lot of, ‘Oh, that’s Whatsherface?’ And I say, ‘It is.’”

Paul Mescal also spoke about his friendship with Daisy Edgar-Jones during an interview with Deadline, where he revealed that he made one of his best friends on the set of Normal People. The actor went ahead and said that even if the show was a failure, he still would have been happy because he found a great friend in Daisy.

Daisy also added to this by stating, “I think Paul and I will always be best friends. One of the most special things I gained from Normal People was meeting Paul.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones on her 2022 Met Gala appearance with Paul Mescal

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal thrilled their fans when they were spotted together at the 2022 Met Gala. Paul Mescal went viral on the internet as he gazed at Daisy from behind with a big smile while she posed in front of the cameras.

Mescal arrived at the Met Gala with her then-girlfriend, Phoebe Bridgers. Paul’s constant genuine smile at Daisy despite having Phoebe by her side, led to several memes about a distracted boyfriend on the internet. Addressing the speculation around their Met Gala photos, Daisy shared that the image is “kind of wild, considering the innocence behind it.”

Talking about their decision to grace the Met Gala together, the Twisters star shared she was extremely nervous to walk on the carpet alone, and thus Paul offered to come with her. “I was having kind of an out-of-body experience with the Met Gala, so Paul had said, ‘Come and meet me, and we could do it together.’ We’re such good friends, and it was such a cool thing to go together,” Daisy Edgar-Jones added.

Well, it seems like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal may not be dating but are surely fond of each other. The duo has always shown constant support towards one another, and their fans would love to see them together on-screen once again.

