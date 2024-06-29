Glastonbury 2024: Everything To Know About Headliner Dua Lipa's Electrifying Set

Glastonbury Fest 2024 wrapped up with an electrifying performance by the sensational songstress Dua Lipa on Friday, June 28, 2024. With crazy outfit changes and groovy choreographies matching the beats of her biggest hits, the crowd showed lots of love for the New Rules singer.

While this has been her forever dream to perform at Glastonbury, the singer faced a few hiccups during the show. She introduced a special guest to the crowd but as they began their set, they were hit with some sound issues. Read ahead to know what happened during the fest.

Dua Lipa hit the stage

Before the hit machine could hit the stage, the preparations were on the way. The stage was set, some staircases were added and lights were organized as Dua wanted the vibe to be like a little nightclub. Her boyfriend Callum Turner was on the side of the stage cheering. A close source even said, “He is a massive Glastonbury fan so Dua headlining is a dream. He is incredibly proud of her.”

And then it was time for Dua to take over the stage and create some magic for the crowd. She looked absolutely saucy in a black leather outfit as she kicked off her performance with 11 dancers with her. She screamed, "Glastonbury make some noise.”

Dua Lipa’s dream coming true moment

The sensational pop star has been paid a hefty amount to headline the fest in Somerset, but it has been a dream to perform at Glastonbury for the singer. She started off with One Kiss, Illusion, and before singing Break My Heart, she shared with the audience, “I’ve dreamt of this my whole life.”

Even though Dua Lipa was trying to get all the attention of the crowd by putting up fireworks in the show and heart-shaped confetti over the audience, there were some sound issues.

One of the crowd members told the Mirror that there was a sound overlap from the stage. While others who watched the fest on TV complained on X (Formerly Twitter) to fix the sound problem as they could hardly hear the songstress. One even wrote, “The sound on the BBC stream of #Glastonbury is… weird. This Dua set just sounds flat. #DuaLipa.”

First outfit change and a surprise

Despite the issues, Dua Lipa continued her electrifying performance. After 25 minutes into the set, she went for a quick outfit change and came back looking even hotter. She wore a silvery cut-out dress with lace detailing, fishnet stockings, and black boots.

She could be heard giving a passionate speech to the crowd as she said, "I kept thinking about this moment and seeing all these people. It’s a lot to take in. This is a massive dream. Come true for me. I have worked so hard in the hope that I could do this: it feels so good to be up here: when I wrote it down I said I wanted to headline the pyramid stage on a Friday so I could party for the next two days!"

Soon, she introduced a special guest. She announced, "This is a person who I admire and who I asked worked with on my album Radical Optimism. Tonight I get to pretend to be in Tame Impala.... please welcome Kevin Parker." And a handsome Kevin Parker appeared on stage. However, as the duo started to sing The Less I Know The Better Parker began to have some issues with his mic, which Dua seemed to be not bothered with as she was laughing at it.

How could Dua Lipa headline an event and not go back to her classic hit? She sang her debut single New Rules for the crowd and pumped up the audience watching the show at home.

Second outfit change

Dua went for another change and came back wearing a white outfit. She performed with Sir Elton John and with 20 minutes left with her set, the singer disappeared from the stage only to come back wearing another leather outfit to wrap her show.

After finishing Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa said, "This has been unbelievable and insane. Thanks for making this night so special. This is our last song and our last chance to go nuts together." And soon she began singing Houdini, one of her biggest hits to finish off Glastonbury 2024 fest with a bang.

And, It’s a wrap

Before bidding goodbye to such an amazing audience, the songstress opened up about having the dream to perform at Glastonbury and manifesting it to actually performing in front of a huge crowd.

She shared a little insight about that dream and said, “You know when I wrote it down, I was very specific, I said I really wanted to headline the Pyramid Stage on a Friday night because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on Earth. I’m so grateful, little me would just be beside herself right now.”

