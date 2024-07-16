Charlize Theron, one of the highest-paid actresses and an Oscar-winning film producer, expressed deep gratitude to the cast of Twisters at her nonprofit organization's Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2024 Block Party on July 13.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she shared how their support moved her emotionally, stating, "It makes me wanna cry." The event, held at the Universal Studio Backlot, was attended by numerous guests, including Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, accompanied by Powell's dog, Brisket. Theron emphasized the importance of having a supportive community behind a cause one feels passionate about, describing it as both special and essential.

Charlie Theron highlights the importance of Outreach for CTAOP

Charlie Theron, star of The Italian Job, underscores the ongoing importance of outreach for her nonprofit, noting that the calls for support never cease. She emphasizes the necessity of keeping the narrative alive, even when direct support may not be possible.

Born and raised in Benoni, South Africa, Charlize Theron founded her nonprofit in 2007 and has hosted its benefit for four consecutive years. The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) aims to foster a more equitable future for South African youth by partnering with local organizations focused on sexual reproductive health, rights, and prevention of gender-based violence. As of 2022, CTAOP has awarded over $10 million in grants to Southern Africa.

Charlize Theron reflects on 15 years of CTAOP's impact

Charlize Theron expressed gratitude to PEOPLE for her nonprofit's 15-year journey, saying, "I think longevity and anything that's this important is something to feel really good about because this is important work."

Golden Globe awardee Theron emphasized the importance of their work and commitment to supporting community leaders. She said, "We want to do it right and support those on the ground." She also noted their efforts over 17 years.

Twisters premiere in theaters on Friday, July 17.

