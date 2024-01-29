Does Dakota Johnson Struggle With Interviews? Actress Jokes During SNL Monologue

Dakota Johnson made a fabulous return to Saturday Night Live (SNL), showcasing her comedic prowess and self-awareness in a memorable monologue. The actress, set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, didn't shy away from addressing her perceived struggle with interviews, adding a touch of humor to the mix.

Dakota Johnson admits that she doesn’t know how to give interviews

During her SNL monologue, Dakota Johnson playfully admitted to her difficulty in handling interviews seriously, especially when promoting her films. With a touch of self-deprecating humor, she acknowledged, "I’m just not good at talking to journalists." The actress lightheartedly pointed out the challenge of journalists taking her jokes seriously, emphasizing, "I say stuff and then they write it down, and it’s really unfair because most of the time I’m joking."

To illustrate her long-standing penchant for humor, Johnson shared a delightful blast from the past—a video from the '90s red carpet featuring a young Dakota with her father, actor Don Johnson. The footage captured her eye-rolling, showcasing that her unserious approach to interviews has been a part of her persona for quite some time. The actress then continued the tradition by rolling her eyes on the SNL stage, eliciting laughs from the audience.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star then addressed her buzzed upcoming project, Madam Web, in collaboration with Marvel Cinematic Universe, slated for a February 14 2024 release, Johnson quipped, "It’s kind of like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie." Johnson will share the screen along with the stunning cast composed of Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, and many more.

Justin Timberlake's unexpected entrance during Dakota Johnson’s SNL monologue

In a moment of comedic timing gone slightly awry, Dakota Johnson attempted to introduce Justin Timberlake as the night's musical guest during her monologue. However, Timberlake, ever the showman, interpreted it as a cue to take the stage himself, momentarily confusing the actress.

In the ensuing banter, Timberlake humorously assumed he was also hosting SNL, declaring, "If you want me to be in sketches — I have hosted before." He raised his hand, signaling that he had already hosted the show five times. Seizing the opportunity to bring back focus on her, Johnson responded, "Yeah, well, that was 10 years ago. … I mean, either way, I’m so happy you chose my show for your comeback."

The playful exchange continued, with Timberlake questioning the term "comeback." Johnson, quick on her feet, clarified that she meant it in a positive sense. Timberlake, known for his wit, commented, "I see what this is, this is where we make a joke. Like first he was bringing sexy back and now he’s bringing coming back." Johnson interjected, indicating she wouldn't phrase it that way, leading to a humorous exchange between the two stars.

Dakota Johnson's return to SNL was a delightful blend of humor, candidness, and a touch of nostalgia. Her ability to address her perceived shortcomings in interviews with charm and playfulness endeared her to the audience. The banter with Justin Timberlake added an unexpected comedic element, showcasing the actress's versatility beyond scripted performances.

