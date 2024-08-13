‘Damn Right’: James Cameron Responds To Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich Calling Him 'Overbearing'

James Cameron has been planning to remake the 1966 film Fantastic Voyage for years. However, dreams for this movie seemed to be halted for now. Meanwhile, Roland Emmerich, who was supposed to direct the remake, shared some critical reviews of James Cameron.

Responding to the Independence Day director’s words, Cameron has come forward and made a statement.

Recently, during this year's Comic-Con, Roland Emmerich stated that he was working on the 1966 remake with Cameron. The 2012 director opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his time working on the project during the early stages of the sci-fi film. However, he mentioned that James Cameron was “overbearing," as per the outlet.

Emmerich stated during the Directors on Directing panel at the fan fair that when he is not able to do his work, he gets disinterested, especially when someone on the set is more powerful than him; he simply likes to drop out of the project.

In a separate interview with the outlet, James Cameron stated that he has never spoken a negative word against Roland Emmerich.

"Damn right," he added, responding to Emmerich's claims.

The Titanic director went on to add that when he contributes to a project as a writer, he should have an “opinion on it.” For those unversed, Cameron was the one to write a draft for Fantastic Voyage while also being the producer of the movie.

Further in the interview with THR, the Ghosts of the Abyss director also mentioned that he doesn't remember working with or talking to Roland Emmerich during Fantastic Voyage.

He, however, added that he has a brilliant memory and recalls some other directors who were working with him on the project for a few months while developing it.

James Cameron also mentioned that even if he had talked to Roland, it would have been for two simple minutes.

Shedding light on the status of the film, he once planned to remake, the Avatar: The Way of Water director stated, “Move on, that’s a non-story."

James Cameron recently revealed the title of his next Avatar project during the D23 Expo 2024, which will be Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Meanwhile, Cameron had also stated to the outlet that he is working on his own Terminator project as of now.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

