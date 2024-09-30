David Corenswet Spills Beans On His Preparation For DC’s Upcoming Superman Film; Trainer Says He ‘Worked His A** Off’

David Conrenswet underwent a remarkable physical transformation to embody the Man of Steel, aka Superman, in DC’s upcoming film. The actor appeared on the Manly Things (sort of) Podcast and got candid about his fitness and physical preparation for the role. Corenswet, known for his role in The Politician, revealed that he weighed 238 lbs "at the peak of [his] build" and "didn’t fit into any of [his] pants."

His trainer Paolo Mascitti, who accompanied him on the podcast, weighed in on the actor’s transformation, saying, “David Corenswet worked his a** off. I can’t wait to share more of the training we did to prepare to play this iconic character.”

However, he isn’t the only Superman actor to have undergone a physical transformation. Christopher Reeve, who played Clark Kent in the 1978 Superman film, gained 30 lbs after training with Darth Vader actor David Prowse. Despite being an athlete, Brandon Routh gained 25 lbs for Superman Returns.

Henry Cavill, the most recent actor to portray the iconic superhero, also had a rigorous workout regimen that required him to get 10 hours of sleep, consume 6,000 calories, and perform deadlifts, front-and-back squats, and kettlebell swings. Conrenswet, who’s ready to fill the superhero shoes, seems to be up for the challenge and physical toll.

The Superman film, which is set to release sometime next year, will follow the righteous hero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way in a world that views this as old-fashioned,” says the official synopsis. James Gunn, who wrote and directed the highly anticipated film, announced the film’s conclusion with a social media post.

Advertisement

The post included a picture of his “wrap gift” which seemed like a frame with one of Superman's comic covers. “Thanks to @nicholashoult for this incredible wrap gift! (No we’re not wrapped yet, but Nick is! Can’t wait for you to meet Lex,” he wrote in the caption.