Days Of Our Lives March 3 Episode Recap: Johnny And Chanel Try To Impress Amy’s Mother Over Lunch

On the Days of Our Lives episode that aired on March 3, 2025, we initially see EJ being on cloud nine after discovering that Rafe’s amnesia would be beneficial for him, but little did he know that Paulina had gotten a whiff of his wrongdoings.

She enters and asks him about replacing the OG Rafe and the hand he had in Jada being accused of corruption. He, in the classic fashion, dismissed the allegations.

Their back-and-forth ends when Johnny and Chanel intervene after they arrive, urging them to stop bickering before they have lunch and their guests arrive.

Meanwhile, when Gabi opens the DNA test results at the hospital, she is stunned to know the truth about the imposter Rafe's situation. She worries about the OG Rafe’s safety, whereas Jada also reveals not being able to feel that closeness to Rafe since New Year’s. This makes them theorize that the swaps between OG and fake Rafe happened around that time.

Jada also recalls the encounter she had with EJ in the DiMera tunnels and they plan to search the mansion in order to discover Rafe.

On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel, who are looking ahead to adopting Sophia and Tate’s baby, try to impress Sophia’s mom, Amy. The pair acted according to how Sophia had exaggerated their religious beliefs.

Advertisement

After their lunch began, Paulina and EJ fake smiles. On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel try hard to make their act work in their favor.

The viewers also see Tate's suspicions rise when he sees Doug and Holly having a conversation. Tate ends up warning Holly not to be carefree around Doug after he confesses to being a thief.

Doug worried that Tate could make their friendship difficult and make his trial to return the necklace even harder.