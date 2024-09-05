Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Eric's Return to Salem Help Brady Face His Guilt?

On Thursday, September 5, Days of Our Lives brings drama and emotional confrontations as Eric Brady returns to Salem, only to find his brother Brady Black weighed down by guilt. As Brady wrestles with his role in Sarah Kiriakis’ tragic accident, a major revelation threatens to unravel long-hidden secrets. Meanwhile, Sarah battles for independence, despite her paralysis.

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) makes his return to Salem after hearing about his brother Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) legal troubles. Their reunion, though heartfelt, comes with a heavy dose of guilt as Brady blames himself for the accident that left Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) paralyzed. Brady is ready to take responsibility for his actions, convinced that he’s to blame for the tragedy.

However, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) steps in to stop Brady from making a rash decision. John urges Brady not to act impulsively, reminding him that he doesn’t know all the facts from the night of the accident. Unbeknownst to Brady, it’s Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas) who’s truly responsible for the crash, though she continues to deceive Sarah and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), playing the innocent party.

As Sarah struggles with her paralysis, she pushes away her mother, Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), insisting on her independence. Despite Maggie’s concerns that Sarah is pushing herself too hard, Sarah remains determined to navigate her recovery on her own terms. Yet, it’s clear that her road to recovery will be a difficult one, and she may need to accept help along the way.

Meanwhile, Eric reconnects with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), where they discuss Brady’s guilt and how it brings up painful memories for Eric. Eric is haunted by his role in Daniel Jonas’ death, a tragedy that stemmed from his drunk-driving accident. Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) remains unaware that Eric is the one who caused her father’s death, but that secret is on the verge of being exposed.

Tate Black (Leo Howard) accidentally lets slip a key detail about Eric’s involvement, setting the stage for Holly’s devastating discovery. As this bombshell comes to light, the fallout will send shockwaves through their lives.

As Eric faces his own demons and Brady grapples with guilt, Thursday’s Days of Our Lives promises emotional revelations and new complications. Will Brady find the strength to forgive himself, and how will Holly react to the truth about her father’s death? The fallout from these secrets is sure to shake Salem, so stay tuned for the emotional aftermath.

