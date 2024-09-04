Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Stefan Confront EJ Over Gabi's Betrayal?

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Wednesday, September 4, tensions rise as secrets and betrayals come to light. Stefan DiMera confronts EJ DiMera in a fiery showdown, while Abigail struggles to maintain her cover, and Mark Greene delivers a stern punishment.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Stephanie Johnson stumbles upon a suspicious phone conversation involving fake Abigail DiMera. When Stephanie questions "Abigail" about her mysterious plan, "Abby" quickly fabricates a story, claiming she’s researching a new treatment to regain her memory. Despite Stephanie’s attempts to jog "Abigail’s" memory by sharing personal anecdotes, "Abby" continues her deception, managing to keep her true identity hidden.

At the hospital, Dr. Mark Greene reprimands Aaron Greene for taking Tate Black's place at lacrosse camp to secretly spend time with Holly Jonas. Mark, who harbors his own dark secrets, hands down a strict punishment to Aaron, all while maintaining his double life.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, Gabi Hernandez DiMera confesses to Stefan that she slept with EJ, igniting Stefan’s fury. Stefan confronts EJ, delivering a powerful punch to his face as Gabi tries to calm him down. Despite her growing regrets, Gabi must now face the consequences of her actions as Stefan processes the betrayal.

Back with Stephanie, she interrupts her parents, Kayla and Steve Johnson, during a tender moment, only to receive surprising news. As more twists unfold, Stephanie is set to be caught up in the drama in the coming weeks.

As Stefan grapples with Gabi's betrayal and Abigail’s charade continues, Days of Our Lives promises an episode full of intense confrontations and unexpected twists. Fans won’t want to miss the unfolding drama as characters face the consequences of their secrets and lies.

