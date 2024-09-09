Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Fiona Silence Sarah for Good?

In the Monday, September 9 episode of Days of Our Lives, Fiona Cook’s desperate plan to smother Sarah Kiriakis hits a snag, while Brady Black finds himself in a heated argument with Justin Kiriakis over his fate. As secrets unravel, the tension rises between multiple characters.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Tate Black inadvertently sets off a chain of events when he reveals to Holly Jonas that Eric Brady was responsible for her father’s death. Holly, shocked by the revelation, lashes out at Eric in the park, accusing him of hiding the truth for years. Eric, who was about to confess his role in Daniel Jonas’ death, faces Holly’s wrath as she questions whether he would have ever come clean if she hadn’t already found out.

Meanwhile, at the Kiriakis mansion, Fiona Cook’s deadly plan to smother Sarah Kiriakis while she sleeps is thwarted. Fiona, poised to silence Sarah forever, raises a pillow over her, but something interrupts her before she can carry out the grim act. Whether it’s Xander Kiriakis returning with soup or Sarah waking up, Fiona scrambles to cover up her intentions, likely claiming she was just fluffing the pillow.

At the same time, Brady Black confronts Justin Kiriakis for persuading EJ DiMera to release him from custody. Brady, still convinced that he’s responsible for hitting Sarah with his car despite his lack of memory, wants to face the consequences of his actions. The argument escalates as Justin defends his decision, while Brady insists he must pay for what he believes he did.

As Fiona’s murder plot fails and Brady faces inner turmoil, Days of Our Lives promises an intense episode full of close calls and emotional showdowns. With Sarah’s memories on the verge of resurfacing through hypnosis and Holly’s anger toward Eric boiling over, viewers can expect more secrets and dramatic revelations in the days to come. Stay tuned to see if Fiona’s next move will be her last or if Sarah will expose the truth.

