Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Holly Break Her Silence to Eric About Her Deceptions?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Holly might finally come clean and tell the truth, as her lies seem to be catching up with her. She's deceived her mother, stepfather, and others, but now she's considering confiding in Eric, her former stepfather, who has always been sympathetic towards her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Sloan, Melinda, and Leo have made a pact to keep their secret about baby Jude to themselves. Despite their skills and abilities, they fear the consequences of revealing the truth. Theresa, however, is determined to uncover the truth from Tate, hoping to use it to help him. But with Tate's reckless behavior, Theresa finds herself facing an uphill battle, relying on her experience with managing difficult situations.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Marlena brings Eric’s christening gown to Jude's apartment. They discuss Eric's decision to let Nicole host the reception without consulting Sloan first, which surprises Marlena. She advises Eric to consider Sloan's feelings, given his complicated relationship with Nicole. Despite Marlena's concern, Eric assures her he's doing his best and just wants happiness for himself and Sloan.

At the DiMera mansion, Nicole tries to cheer up a dejected Holly, who is upset about Tate still being in the halfway house. Holly blames herself for what happened on New Year’s Eve, leading Nicole to believe she's struggling with trauma. Nicole shares her own experience of self-blame, reassuring Holly that she shouldn't be too hard on herself. Nicole leaves to prepare for the christening, while Holly looks up information about the halfway house.

Meanwhile, Tate journals about his feelings at the halfway house, wondering if distancing himself from Holly might be for the best. Stephanie meets Everett in the Square to resign from The Spectator’s PR firm. Everett, grappling with memory gaps, considers hypnotherapy to uncover more about his past. Stephanie offers support, suggesting there might be mitigating factors for his actions.

