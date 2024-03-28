'Justin Has Been Through Some Horrific Situations' Resurfaced Video Of Justin Bieber And Sean Diddy Raises Concerns

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

After Homeland Security raided rapper Diddy's homes, an old video of him with a teenage Justin Bieber resurfaced and went viral online.

Justin Bieber's old video resurfaces amid allegations on Sean Diddy

The video made people worried because of their significant age gap and Diddy's ongoing legal issues related to sexual misconduct and trafficking.

In the video, Diddy talked about spending time with 15-year-old Bieber, saying they were doing a "48 hours with Diddy" experience. This made some people uncomfortable, especially given the serious allegations against Diddy.

In the video Diddy said, "Right now, he's having 48 hours with Diddy. Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream." He added, "For the next 48 hours, he's with me. And we're gonna go full. Buck full crazy." While throughout the video, Justin Bieber smiled nervously.

Social media users criticized the video, calling Diddy "creepy" and expressing concern for Bieber's well-being. They wondered what experiences Bieber might have faced as a young star.

Here's how netizens reacted on the video on social media handle Twitter/X

The raids on Diddy's homes were part of an investigation into these allegations. In the video published by Fox 11, Federal agents searched his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, and some individuals, including two believed to be Diddy's sons, Justin and King, were arrested and questioned.

Diddy was not found at his home during the raids, leading some to believe he might have left the country to avoid arrest. Rumors circulated that he might be hiding in Antigua, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Allegations against Sean Combs Diddy

These legal troubles add to Diddy's existing challenges. It all started when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, previously sued him for rape and physical abuse, leading to more accusations from other individuals. Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones also accused Diddy of sexual assault.

Later, The Love Album: Off The Grid producer and videographer Jones also accused the Rapper of sexual assault during the production of the album.

These allegations have damaged Diddy's reputation and raised questions about his behavior. The outcome of these legal battles remains uncertain, but they have certainly had a significant impact on Diddy's life and career.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

