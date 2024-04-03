Characters from Days of Our Lives, like Stefano DiMera and Orpheus, have faced tough villains. Now, eight actors from the show are taking on a new challenge on Weakest Link. Hosted by Jane Lynch, the game show brings together soap opera stars to compete against each other.

TV Insider got a sneak peek behind the scenes of the show's taping and talked to the Days of our Lives actors about their experience. Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, Galen Gering, Tina Huang, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, and Zach Tinker shared their thoughts on the competition. Get ready to watch them in action when Weakest Link returns on April 2!

On Each Actor’s Field of Expertise

Martha Madison: [Laughs] I have zero expertise in trivia.

Tina Huang: I have very obscure knowledge.

Eric Martsolf: I’m comfortable with pop culture. I’m not with geography. I didn’t pay attention to it in school because I had a crush on the girl who sat in front of me. I was distracted the whole time — but give me questions on pop culture.

Bryan Dattilo: I’m pretty keen on sports. Anything alien-related, astronomy.

Martsolf: He means outer-space aliens. I have a pre-law degree so maybe law.

Lindsay Arnold: If we’re asked about either math or geography, I’m the “weakest link” by far.

Victoria Konefal: I always struggled with history in school. I won’t be the strongest on that. I’m excited for everything, actually. I’m not super-nervous. I’m not afraid to look like an idiot. I just want to go out there and have fun.

Zach Tinker: I know a lot about sports. That’s it, more or less. I know some pop culture things. I think I’ll be a good all-around player.

Galen Gering: I don’t know that I have on particular area I’m especially strong. I was on the Weakest Link when Anne Robinson hosted back when I was on Passions [as Luis]. I didn’t win, but I think I did pretty well. My weakness will be, ironically, film and TV. That stuff doesn’t stick in my brain.

On Which Character From DAYS Would Be a Good Host of Weakest Link

Huang: Melinda Trask for sure. She’ll cut a bitch. She’s tough.

Martsolf: Kate Roberts [played by Lauren Koslow]. She’s got a very sophisticated way about her. Her wardrobe is on point. She’s pretty dry. I think she could give Jane a run for her money.

Arnold: Paulina Price [played by Jackée Harry]. Both Paulina and Jackée could do it. She’d be so funny.

Konefal: Deidre Hall [Marlena]. She’d bring a very strong presence to this show.

Gering: Tina would be great. She brings a lot of edge to Melinda. Martha and Deidre would be great, too. They’re amazing.

Tinker: I’ve got to give it to Alex Kiriakis. He’d be a blast. Alex’s portrayer, Rob Wilson, would be great, too.

On Their Favorite Game Shows

Martsolf: I love The Price Is Right. It was my mom’s favorite. I loved The Joker’s Wild, too.

Huang: I’m old school. I like Jeopardy!

Madison: My grandmother loved Jeopardy!

Dattilo: I’m going to go with Sale of the Century and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Gering: I remember being on Wheel of Fortune, and I had two bad spins – Lose a Turn and Bankrupt.

On Working With Jane Lynch

Madison: I love her on Glee.

Martsolf: I almost got Glee. I got to sing in front of Ryan Murphy. It got down to the wire. I loved Jane in the Christopher Guest movies [Mascot and Best in Show].

Huang: Best in Show is my favorite.

Arnold: Sue Sylvester is my everything. I almost dressed up like her today. I’m excited to meet Jane.

Catch The Weakest Link on NBC, airing Tuesday, April 2nd at 9/8c, followed by Days of our Lives airing weekdays on Peacock.

