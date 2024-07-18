Deadpool 3 Producer Describes How Hugh Jackman's Classic Wolverine Suit in Deadpool 3 Had 'Grown Men Sobbing on Set'

Logan was supposed to be the last film in the Wolverine trilogy and the last time Hugh Jackman would portray the popular X-Men character, which he started with the live-action film in 2000. But almost ten years after Jackman's farewell performance as the Marvel superhero, the Australian actor is reprising his legendary role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman's comic-accurate yellow spandex portrayal in Deadpool and Wolverine sent fans into a frenzy. And, the production team was also quite happy to see that. Executive producer Wendy Jacobson revealed that in an interview.

Deadpool & Wolverine exec producer talks about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine suit

Marvel fans will be ecstatic to see Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 wearing Wolverine's famous yellow suit. Though Jackman portrayed Wolverine in the X-Men series for 17 years at 20th Century Fox, Jackman never wore a comic-accurate superhero costume.

The producers of Deadpool & Wolverine, however, insisted that Jackman wear the "yellow spandex" that James Marsden's character Cyclops criticized in the 2000 X-Men movie.

Before the start of filming, executive producer Wendy Jacobson shared a special moment from the camera test with HeyUGuys. The crew was deeply affected by seeing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together in costume, particularly Jackman in the well-known yellow and blue suit. Jacobson described the moment's significance by relating how even the grown men on the set were moved to tears.

"Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, there were grown men, like, sobbing on the set. So we knew it was a very special thing," he said.

Having worked on major Marvel Studios films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jacobson said that seeing Jackman in the yellow suit was a dream come true. Beyond her wildest expectations, she said of her involvement in the Deadpool & Wolverine project, highlighting the personal happiness she experienced while collaborating with Reynolds and Jackman. With a laugh, Jacobson said she might think about retiring because she doesn't think any project could top this one in terms of both professional and personal fulfillment in the future.

Hugh Jackman’s take on wearing the yellow Wolverine suit

In a conversation with Empire Magazine, Hugh Jackman revealed that audiences are set to experience a fresh perspective on Wolverine in the upcoming film. The actor expressed his enthusiasm and relief about finally presenting fans with Wolverine's comic-accurate suit.

Jackman mentioned that the idea was almost realized in "The Wolverine." He reflected on the experience of wearing the suit for the first time, noting how perfect it felt.

Speaking to the magazine, Jackman described his excitement and relief at finally giving fans Wolverine's comic-accurate suit. Jackman said:

"We almost did it in The Wolverine. But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him.’"

The actor also hinted at the new dimensions of Wolverine that will be explored in the film, stating that various aspects of the character, previously unseen in the movies, will be unveiled. Jackman expressed his excitement about this new portrayal.

