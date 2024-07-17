Throwback: When Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Said Studios Make Movies Out Of A 'Poster And Idea' Rather Than Script

Ryan Reynolds has acted in a lot of superhero movies. It's not every time that he was the lead, and it's not always that his movies were a hit. Back when the first Deadpool was about to release, the actor had spilled the tea, sharing facts about why his 2011 film Green Lantern turned out to be a big disappointment, even though it focused on the story of one of the prime members of Justice League.

Ryan Reynolds about Green Lantern

We are very close to witnessing what goes next in the life of Wade Wilson aka the skilled swordsman Deadpool, in Deadpool & Wolverine. However back when the antihero was about to see a sharp escalation, its actor Ryan Reynolds shared a few reasons that had made the 2011 movie, Green Lantern a disappointment.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, back in 2016, the Free Guy actor opened up, sharing some facts. Discussing his views, Reynolds stressed that he wouldn't have got a chance to do Deadpool if his 2011 movie had become a hit.

Shedding light on why that film did not impress the fans, The Adam Project actor stated that a movie's fate is all based on the scripts.

Further opening up, the actor added that for Green Lantern, the production had over 150 script writers and that none of these writers were planning to make it a flop.

Advertisement

However, adding to his words, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that the Studio system works a bit differently. “They make movies based on a poster and an idea,” the actor stated, adding that they first need to have a script and then plan on to make it even much better.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor further went on to add that sometimes studios just give everyone a release date and ask every writer to go and come up with a script. He also stated that throwing too much money and forcing people to come up with a great plot is not how things work for a quality film.

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine

It is not the first time that Ryan Reynolds will be seen next to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. He was first tagged along the antihero, in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Even back then, he was cast as Deadpool. However, he was not written well and had really low-quality CGI.

Advertisement

Now that Deadpool has become a fan favorite character since the 2016 introductory film, Ryan Reynolds, who had previously called Deadpool his alter ego to the aforementioned publication is set to break records.

He will be seen alongside a lot of other great mutants from the Fox Stuiods’ mutant franchise in the only MCU film set to release this year.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds And His 9-Year-Old Daughter Watch R-Rated Deadpool And Wolverine Together; Actor shares Details