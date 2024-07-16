‘I’m So Deeply Sad’: Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartfelt Tribute For ‘Funny and Charming’ Bella Brave Amid Her Death At 10

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Ryan Reynolds cherishes Bella Brave’s legacy!

The young internet fame known for her spunky personality, who was fighting rare bowel illness Hirschsprung’s disease and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), passed away at ten on July 14. Reynolds, an active member of Torronto’s SickKids Foundation, dedicated to children’s aid, shared a heartfelt tribute to Bella.

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Bella Brave

The Deadpool and Wolverine star took to social media to pay homage to the young warrior and send a condolence to her family. “Bella was so funny and so charming. I loved meeting her, and I’m so sad to hear this news. She had a razor-sharp wit and took zero from anyone, particularly me,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Reynolds ended his tribute by offering his deepest condolences to her family and the SickKids hospital staff who cared for her in the best possible way.

On Saturday, July 14, Bella's mother, Kyla Thomson, confirmed her “peaceful” demise on TikTok. “Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19 p.m. ET,” Kyla wrote.

Bella’s parents had been capturing her journey of battling multiple immunology diseases on the internet, where she was beloved by people for her kindred spirit and feisty personality.

Advertisement

When Reynolds visited Bella in the hospital

On Dec. 7, 2023, Bella’s mom revealed that the IF actor visited her at the hospital and shared a video of their cute interaction. Reynolds had just shot the Sick Kids Foundation Christmas Sweater Campaign at the hospital before visiting her. Meanwhile, Bella was fresh out of her bowel transplant surgery.

“It’s sure nice meeting you. I’m really glad that I got to come and say hello — I’m going to leave this with you as well,” he said in the video. Reynolds then offered her the campaign’s ‘ugly sweater.’

“It was the sweetest conversation. Like 2 old friends bonding over their hate for a super ugly Christmas sweaters,” Kyla captioned the TikTok video of their interaction. She also showered praises for the Deadpool actor for his efforts towards the SickKids Foundation.

Thank you for including us in your Christmas Sweater Campaign and simply taking the time to have the sweetest, most hilarious chat with my daughter. You’re an amazing human,” she added.